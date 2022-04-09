“As much as I love Michael Jeffrey Jordan as a basketball player, I don’t love him as a GM” - Skip Bayless believes the Charlotte Hornets trading for Russell Westbrook could affect LaMelo Ball

TV personality Skip Bayless criticized Michael Jordan as a general manager following reports of the Charlotte Hornets possibly acquiring Russell Westbrook. Westbrook has one year left on his contract, and the LA Lakers have also reportedly considered waiving him to get out of it. Or they could trade him to Charlotte.

The Lakers (31-49) had a horrible season, and have been elimianted from the postseason, with much of the blame going to Westbrook. Mr. Triple Double was brought in to be the third star alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but his productivity did not match expectations.

The Hornets (41-39) have had a much better season with their young star LaMelo Ball leading the charge, and are currently in the play-in tournament. However, their ceiling is a first-round exit – if they make it through the play-in tournament.

Reacting to rumors of Westbrook being traded to the Hornets, Bayless analyzed the upside to getting Russ, which was mainly ticket sales and increased visibility.

"As much as I love Michael Jeffrey Jordan as a basketball player, I don’t love him as a GM, because he has proven to simply be the worst GM in the history of the NBA," Bayless said.

After highlighting the Hornets' horrible playoff experience under Jordan's tenure as owner, he continued:

"Michael finally hit on one. He has a young potential star or superstar in LaMelo, and people in Charlotte are having a ball watching that young Ball son.

"So, to me, Russell Westbrook, if you actually traded for him to play him like you said, to make him a gate attraction, a sideshow attraction, to sell tickets and drive some TV ratings in Charlotte, it would be at the expense of poor LaMelo Ball, because it's going to stunt his growth, because it's hard to play with this guy."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"If you actually traded for Russell Westbrook to make him a sideshow attraction to sell tickets and ratings in Charlotte, it would be at the expense of poor LaMelo Ball." — Report: Lakers could trade Russ to Hornets or waive him"If you actually traded for Russell Westbrook to make him a sideshow attraction to sell tickets and ratings in Charlotte, it would be at the expense of poor LaMelo Ball." — @RealSkipBayless Report: Lakers could trade Russ to Hornets or waive him"If you actually traded for Russell Westbrook to make him a sideshow attraction to sell tickets and ratings in Charlotte, it would be at the expense of poor LaMelo Ball." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/RxIZ3U16wi

Westbrook was one of the most sought-after guards in the NBA because of his ability to score, provide and clean the glass. But given his display this season, not many will come knocking in search of his services.

Michael Jordan is still in search of his first NBA title as an executive

Michael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, talks to Dwight Howard of the Charlotte Hornets in 2018.

Chicago Bulls superstar Michael Jordan had six championships during his time as a player. Although His Airness had a perfect run in the Finals as a player, he hasn't replicate that level of success with his team.

Since MJ took over control of the Hornets in 2010, the team has only reached the playoffs three times. But they never went past the first round in any of those.

There is still a lot of work to be done for them to have a deep run in the postseason. However, the Hornets look like they are on the cusp of building a playoff team that can compete soon.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein