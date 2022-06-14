"As much as I love Michael Jordan, I was giving buckets to Michael Jordan" - Reggie Miller on why he thinks Scottie Pippen can defend Steph Curry better than MJ

Michael Jordan and Reggie Miller had some great battles during their careers. Miller knows all about Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. He recently compared MJ and Scottie Pippen as defenders and how they would fare against Steph Curry.

In a recent appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," Miller was asked who would give Steph the biggest problems between Scottie and Jordan. The Indiana Pacers legend chose Pippen because of his length, which would disrupt Curry and the Golden State Warriors' offense.

"I would go with Scottie because if you go back in those series where he won twice against Utah," Miller said. "It was his defense on John Stockton, right? They were going to take the point guard out. This series versus us in the conference finals, Phil Jackson said, 'Take Mark Jackson out.'

"He goes to the head of the snake. If you can take him out, that's going to disrupt the rest of their offense. I think they would put Scottie on Curry and have that length really disrupt him."

Dan Patrick then followed it up by asking Reggie Miller if Michael Jordan would be upset that he picked Scottie Pippen.

Miller then explained how he could score at times against Jordan. The Hall of Famer pointed out "His Airness" would focus more on scoring than chasing around Steph Curry throughout the game.

"As much as I love Michael Jordan, I was giving buckets to Michael Jordan," Miller said. "He's a great defender. ... Unbelievable defender, but you've got to be committed. Michael's job was great defensively, but offensively, that's where he was going to do most of his damage.

"He wouldn't be that committed to taking out and you see how much Curry runs? That's me, so there's no way he was going to be able to commit to doing that running all day."

Pacers pushed Michael Jordan, Bulls to the limit in 1998 Eastern Conference finals

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls.

In episode nine of "The Last Dance," the main focal point was the Chicago Bulls' battle with the Indiana Pacers in the 1998 Eastern Conference finals. Michael Jordan even revealed that the Pacers were the toughest team they ever faced outside of the Detroit Pistons.

"If I had to pick a team that gave us the toughest time in the East," Jordan said. "Indiana was probably the toughest outside of Detroit."

In the 1998 ECF, the Bulls and Pacers fought a grueling seven-game series. Chicago was forced to the brink by a loaded Indiana team led by Reggie Miller and coached by Larry Bird. The Pacers also had Rik Smits, Chris Mullin, Mark Jackson, Jalen Rose, Antonio Davis and Dale Davis.

The Bulls won the first two games in Chicago, with Reggie Miller leading the Pacers in Games 3 and 4. Miller hit his famous game-winning 3-point shot in Game 4 to even the series. Both teams would then win at home in the next two games.

In Game 7, the Pacers were up big in the first quarter, but the Bulls came back in the second quarter. The game was closed for the rest of the game, but the Bulls pulled it off for an 88-83 win.

The Bulls ended up winning their sixth championship by beating the Utah Jazz in the 1998 NBA Finals.

