"As the OG, it's my job to set the tone"- Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem on his role in establishing the Heat culture

Udonis Haslem has been at the forefront of cultivating and enforcing the Miami Heat culture. The 18 year veteran has been a vocal locker room presence, steadying the ship when necessary. Haslem has been proactive in encouraging stars such as Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to elevate their game every time they step on the court.

Haslem has seen it all in a Miami Heat jersey. Whether it was adversity, the pain of losing in an NBA Finals or the immense joy of winning an NBA championship. He had a front row seat to watch and learn from the legends he played alongside. Some of them include Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Alonzo Mourning and LeBron James. These were players who perfected their craft during their respective stints with the franchise.

He was one of the few players who could go up to those legends and hold them to a higher standard. It's just like he does now with upcoming stars such as Tyler Herro, making him the ideal gatekeeper.

The Heat culture has been revered and spoken about by players and fans alike, but not a lot of them know exactly what it means. Udonis Haslem gave fans a peek into Heat culture in an ideal explanation on Twitter, and here is what he had to say:

People wonder what is "Heat Culture"... Heat Culture is discipline, accountability, work ethic and enjoying somebody else’s success. As the #OG, it's my job to set the tone. Stay ready so you don't have to get ready.

Judging by Udonis Haslem's definition of Heat culture, it is no surprise that we are able to see the Miami Heat being a perennial force. They are a team that never seems to go away in the Eastern Conference despite hitting multiple roadblocks along the way.

Can the organizational culture help Udonis Haslem and the Miami Heat make it to their second finals in three years?

The Miami Heat had an impressive offseason, making underrated signings such as Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker. They synced perfectly with the organizational culture and fit seamlessly on the court with their existing stars.

However, the Heat have a huge task on their hands if they are to make it through a stacked Eastern Conference and reach their second NBA Finals in three years. Fortunately for them, they possess the talent, an ideal leadership structure, and the experience of veterans. They have players like Udonis Haslem on their roster who can will them through without stepping on the court.

The Miami Heat have started off the 2021-22 season in good form but will have to turn it up a notch if they are to beat the likes of behemoths such as the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry will step up. However, the Heat's real trump card lies with Tyler Herro, who can shred opponents' second units and also contribute as a valuable starter according to certain matchups.

Considering the Bucks and the Nets' injury history, Miami has a good chance of making it out of the East.

