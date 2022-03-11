"As a superstar, you got to step up" - Shaquille O'Neal criticizes James Harden after the 76ers’ blowout loss to the Nets

James Harden is now third on the NBA's all-time three-pointers made, passing Reggie Miller last Thursday. However, Harden also failed to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a win over the Brooklyn Nets, with Shaquille O'Neal calling him out for his poor performance.

In the most recent episode of Inside the NBA on TNT, O'Neal called upon Harden to show up more consistently and not just in occasional games. The LA Lakers legend added that the former MVP needs to start showing up in big games for the Sixers to make it to the next level.

"As a supertar, you got to step up. The great Charles Barkley said it best. This is what we pay you for. 40 million. Everbody's waiting for this game. This game had playoff implications, you're gonna have to beat them to get to the championship," Shaq said.

Shaquille O'Neal also mentioned that truly elite players and legends do not take games off, especially the important ones. James Harden knows he's capable of impacting a game with his passing and scoring, but it was non-existent in the loss to the Nets.

"If Philly wants to go to that next step and that next step, James is going to always have to step up. You can't have games off. Hakeem Olajuwon didn't take games off. Larry Bird, Kevin McHale didn't take games off. Jordan, Scottie Pippen didn't take games off. You've got to show up and you got to play well. Period," O'Neal said.

James Harden shoots poorly in first game against former team

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers.

In one of the most anticipated matchups of the season, James Harden and the rest of the Philadelphia 76ers were blown out by the Brooklyn Nets. Harden had an awful shooting night, going 3-for-17 and scoring just 11 points in the 129-100 defeat at Wells Fargo Center.

Harden did not find his groove all game long, but was able to pass Reggie Miller for the third spot on the NBA's all-time three-pointer list. Joel Embiid also struggled from the field, but still finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. Tyrese Maxey had a quiet night, scoring just four points in 29 minutes.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter JAMES HARDEN MOVES PAST REGGIE MILLER FOR THIRD ALL-TIME IN 3-POINTERS MADE JAMES HARDEN MOVES PAST REGGIE MILLER FOR THIRD ALL-TIME IN 3-POINTERS MADE 🎯 https://t.co/tl6IO2G7Gw

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant led the Nets with 25 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Kyrie Irving added 22 points and five assists, while Seth Curry had 24 points and five steals. Ben Simmons was present on the Nets' bench, getting booed by the Philly crowd.

But eventually, Sixers fans ended up booing their own team. In what was supposed to be a statement win for the Sixers, it turned into an embarrassing defeat. James Harden, Joel Embiid and the rest of the team should learn from the loss and possibly use it in a potential playoff matchup against the Nets.

Edited by Parimal