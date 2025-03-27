Ashley Nicole Moss gives reality check to Stephen A. Smith after bold claim on snubbing LeBron James coverage

Ashley Nicole Moss scoffed at fellow NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith's bold claim that he would stop covering LeBron James when the LA Lakers superstar retires. She said that the outspoken ESPN host should be careful making declarations he may have a tough time delivering on.

Smith made his claim on his show on Wednesday as he reacted to what James said about their brewing beef at The Pat McAfee Show. Along the way, he took a dig at "The King" and his legacy when his playing career is over.

The "First Take" host said:

"When you retire let's see how much I talk about you then. You won't matter much. I promise you. I won't be talking about you much when you stop playing ..."

CBS Sports' Moss could not help but give her two cents on what Stephen A. Smith said, suggesting that it was all hot air considering what James has meant to basketball and sports in general.

Moss wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"'You won't matter much' -- like he's not LeBron James is absolutely insane lmaooo"

Smith and James had a courtside confrontation earlier this month in LA. It stemmed from what the four-time NBA champion believes is the analyst's excessive criticism -- bordering on being personal -- of his son and Lakers rookie Bronny James.

Smith has aired his side of the confrontation on various platforms, while James broke his silence on it on the McAfee show.

Stephen A. Smith says he's fine not speaking with LeBron James again

Veteran sports journalist Stephen A. Smith is aware that his strained relationship with LeBron James may be irreparable but that he would be just fine with it.

He spoke about it on The Stephen A. Smith Show earlier this month as he shared what went down in the confrontation he had with James in an LA Lakers and explained his side of their ongoing beef that stemmed from his comments about LeBron's son Bronny.

Smith said:

"I was never s**tting on Bronny James. I would never do that to the James family. I was talking about one person, and one person only. We may never speak in life again. I'm fine with it."

The confrontation between Smith and LeBron James took place on March 6 in LA in the Lakers' game against the New York Knicks. Coming off a timeout in the third quarter, James approached Smith courtside and gave a piece of his mind about the analyst's comments about Bronny James.

Smith called the move "bulls***" and "weak" while vowing to stand by what he said, as it was a part of his job as an analyst.

