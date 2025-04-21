Ashley Nicole Moss stunned over fans mistaking her linkup with Bubba Dub for Anthony Edwards during All-Star event

Ashley Nicole Moss responded to an Instagram post featuring her and Bubba Dub as hosts of All-Star Weekend with OwnersFest on Feb. 14. One photo from the event went viral, with some mistaking Dub for Anthony Edwards.

An account on X, @@footballguy82, shared a picture of Moss posing with Dub, but the caption caught her off guard; it claimed Edwards was out with his new girlfriend due to the resemblance.

"Anthony Edwards stepping out with his new thang!! 💪🏿 💪🏿 💪🏿."

On Monday, the CBS reporter shared the post and threw a big question towards the fan.

"ummmmm are y’all okay? lol," she wrote.

Moss has made a name for herself in the sports media. Her career took a big turn for the better when she was hired by CBS Sports in January last year. She is currently the host of CBS's "Triple Threat" podcast. Despite her public life, Nicole has been very private about her romantic life.

As for Anthony Edwards, he has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Jeanine Robel. The couple also shares a daughter, Aislynn, who was born in March last year. The Timberwolves star is also in court battling paternity suits.

Ashley Nicole Moss slams Nico Harrison after Mavs GM's latest comment

On Saturday, after a private interview with NBA reporters, Nico Harrison again spoke to the media about the Luka Doncic trade. The Dallas Mavericks GM held a press conference after the team was eliminated from the playoffs following the Play-In Tournament defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Addressing the media about the fans' outrage, Harrison said that he had underestimated the Mavericks fans' love for the young superstar.

"I did know Luka was important to the fan base. I didn't know quite to this level," Harrison said.

Ashley Nicole Moss was flabbergasted by Harrison's words and reposted the post on X with calling the quote "insane."

"might be one of the most insane quotes i've ever read lol," she wrote.

Moss did not stop there. Just a few minutes later, she made another post, slamming the Mavs GM. She wrote that she didn't believe that Harrison believed his own words.

"honestly, Nico Harrison doesn't sound he believes half of what he's saying," she wrote.

Despite all the criticisms and the backlash from fans, Harrison has maintained that he took the decision to trade Doncic in the interest of his team and put the Mavs in the best spot to win the title.

