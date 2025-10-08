  • home icon
"Ask him out on a date"- Fans line up questions for Kay Adams to ask Kevin Durant amid their growing chemistry

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 08, 2025 03:59 GMT
Fans line up questions for Kay Adams to ask Kevin Durant amid their growing chemistry. (Photos: IMAGN)
Fans line up questions for Kay Adams to ask Kevin Durant amid their growing chemistry. (Photos: IMAGN)

Kevin Durant went viral last week for seemingly asking Kay Adams out on a date, inviting her to a Houston Rockets game and barbecue afterward. Adams will have Durant back on her show, so she asked fans to drop questions for the two-time NBA champion.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the "Up & Adams" host asked her followers to send in questions for Durant. She had "KD" on her show last week, with the host teasing the former NBA MVP for ignoring her when she attended a Phoenix Suns game in the previous season.

The chemistry between the two seems to be growing since the Rockets star will be joining her show again on Wednesday. Another guest on the show is NFL legend and four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski.

also-read-trending Trending
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA fans had some very interesting questions for Kevin Durant and suggestions for Kay Adams. Some are football-related, which wasn't a surprise since Durant is a diehard Washington Commanders fan and Adams was the host of "Good Morning Football" for six years. Others are just about "shipping" the two personalities.

Here are some of the comments.

Kevin Durant's dating life has been a subject of speculation for years, but it seems like his only love is basketball. Durant even went viral last year during the offseason when he was caught mimicking his jump shot in a nightclub.

Even during a break from the sport and being inside a loud place with women, KD's mind was only thinking about hooping.

Former WNBA player denies dating Kevin Durant

Former WNBA player denies dating Kevin Durant. (Photo: IMAGN)
Former WNBA player denies dating Kevin Durant. (Photo: IMAGN)

Kay Adams wasn't the only woman to be "shipped" by fans with Kevin Durant this offseason. Former WNBA star Liz Cambage went viral back in August when she uploaded an image with Durant after they watched Drake perform.

In an interview with TMZ Sports last week, Cambage denied dating the Houston Rockets forward. She said that they're not together, and if they were, she's not going to make it public by sharing a picture of them at a Drake concert.

"You think I'm gonna hard launch a relationship shooting a jump shot at a Drake concert?" Cambage said. "You think I'm going to be like, 'This is my man, everyone,' and shoot a jump shot next to him? That's what I get for trying to be funny and recreating a meme. That's what I get."

Cambage added that there's no chemistry between her and Durant, whom she called married to the game.

