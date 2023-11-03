"Ask a question I've never been asked LOL": Michael Jordan once wildly trolled media after Hornets Twitter takeover

Michael Jordan had his share of fun when he trolled the media after taking over the Charlotte Hornets Twitter when he was the owner of the franchise.

A series of collated tweets from the former Chicago Bulls superstar emerged on Instagram and has sent fans on an absolute laugh riot as 'His Airness' was all about the fun of showcasing some Hornets memorabilia and gear while also taking fun digs at the media.

One of the posts was about a bunch of journalists sitting around Jordan and the latter daring them to ask a question he was never asked.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite the fun times, Michael Jordan could never emulate the success he had as a player with the franchise. After owning the team for 13 years, where he saw more downs than ups, the six-time NBA champion sold it for a whopping $3 billion earlier this year.

Michael Jordan's time with the Charlotte Hornets as their owner wasn't successful

While he was an absolute legend during his time on the hardwood, Michael Jordan, as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, just didn't have the same impact on the franchise. The general assumption when he bought the team was that he would take them to greater heights, but sadly, that was never the case.

He ended his tenure as the owner with a not-so-flattering 423-600 record. At the time when the sale was going through, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his two cents on his 'Know Mercy' podcast as to why Jordan struggled as the owner.

“Before we’re ultra critical of this dude is to understand that Michael Jordan ruined a lot of careers," Smith said. "There’s a whole bunch of people that never won because of Jordan. The players weren’t the only careers that he messed with. Once Michael Jordan became an owner, how many people do you think were interested in helping him do business?"

The Hornets will now hope to thrive under the new leadership of the Gabe Plotkin/Rick Schnall group. The sale was approved by the NBA earlier this summer, and that ended Jordan's tumultuous time with the Hornets.

The ongoing 2023-24 NBA season hasn't seen the Hornets at their best yet, as they are placed 13th in the East with a 1-3 record. After opening their campaign with a win against the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte went down to the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets in their next three games.