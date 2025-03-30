"Assembling his media LeAvengers" - Fans react as LeBron James and staunch supporter Nick Wright share warm embrace

LeBron James was spotted embracing Nick Wright following the LA Lakers’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies. James and Co. defeated the Grizzlies 134-127 at the FedExForum. LeBron, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves were key in the win, combining for 85 points in the win. Surprisingly, Reaves was their best player tonight, recording 31 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

LeBron James is in the middle of a very public feud with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. The two have been going back and forth for a few days now, with no end in sight.

So, when LeBron James embraced Nick Wright after defeating the Grizzlies, fans took the opportunity to suggest that James was assembling his own team of reporters. Their goal? To battle against reporters who prefer Michael Jordan over him:

“LeBron is assembling his media LeAvengers to battle against MJ’s media monstars Team LeBron: Shannon Sharpe, Nick Wright Team Jordan: SAS, Skip Bayless Who wins?,” one fan asked.

Fans immediately kicked off a discussion on the matter:

“Sas and Skip are a joke, noone takes them seriously. With that being said, Nick and Shannon aren’t much better either but at least Nick makes sense sometimes, and knows what he’s talking about. But Skip and Sas 🤦🏻‍♂️,” said another fan

“Skip is secretly undercover for Bron too...Skip is obssesed with Bron and gets distraught whenever he loses. That's why Bron never ever acknowledges him and why he is so mad at SAS,” another fan said.

“Team Lebron easily!,” a fan opined.

One fan called out the outrageous claim under the original post:

“I don't know how you think of this nonsense so fast lmao,” a fan said.

“250 points in a game”: LeBron James on how Giannis Antetokounmpo would perform in the 70s

LeBron James appeared on the "Pat McAfee" show on Wednesday and spoke on many topics. Perhaps the most interesting one was when James touched on the question of how today’s players would do in the 1970s.

The 40-year-old gave a candid answer and explained just how vast the difference is by citing Giannis Antetokounmpo’s example:

“You trying to tell me Giannis wouldn’t be able to play an NBA game in the ’70s?” James said. “Giannis Antetokounmpo would have 250 points in a game in the ’70s.”

Antetokounmpo has since replied to LeBron’s comment, stating that he doesn’t like comparing eras.

“Great compliment, but I don't like comparing eras," said Giannis on Friday.

The era debate won’t disappear as long as basketball exists. Getting a straight answer based on facts is impossible since two different eras can’t be pitted against each other. Although LeBron’s candid answer makes his thoughts on the matter quite clear.

