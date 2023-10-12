"Assists are about to go crazy": Chris Paul wholeheartedly welcomes Caitlin Clark in endorsing $131,200,000,000-worth company

This week, Chris Paul took to social media to welcome NCAA standout Caitlin Clark to the State Farm family after the Iowa Hawkeye signed a deal with the company. With Clark's NIL deals earning her hundreds of thousands, it's safe to say that her latest endorsement deal with the $131.2 billion insurance conglomerate State Farm is sure to increase her NIL valuation.

With the upcoming NCAA season right around the corner, Clark is entering the year with a massive $751,000 NIL valuation, according to On3. After becoming the first college athlete to secure an NIL deal with State Farm, the expectation is that fans will likely see Clark featured in commercials sooner rather than later.

NBA vet and Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul, who has appeared in several State Farm commercials, took to Twitter to congratulate Caitlin Clark on the deal. Given his longstanding role as a State Farm spokesman, there's a good chance that fans can see the two side by side in a commercial.

After Clark posted that she was honored to be the first college athlete to join the State Farm team, Paul responded, writing,

"Y'all already know... these assists are about to go crazy!! Welcome to State Farm, neighbor."

Looking ahead at Chris Paul and Caitlin Clark's upcoming seasons

This season is poised to be a big one for Paul and Clark. In the case of Paul, the longtime NBA vet is eager to win his first championship. Now, side by side with Steph Curry and one of the greatest NBA trios of all time, there have been more than a few questions about how this season could play out.

Specifically, there have been questions about Paul's fit in a small ball lineup alongside Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Despite that, the limited glimpses of the squad together have yielded positive results for Golden State, with Paul facilitating at a high level.

On the flip side, Caitlin Clark will enter the upcoming 2023-24 NCAA season with a chip on her shoulder after coming up short in the NCAA March Madness Tournament last year. In what is expected to be her final year at Iowa, Clark will look to make another deep run in the tournament before likely joining the WNBA.

Clark went viral nationally last year, averaging 27.8 points per game, with 8.6 assists per game and 7.1 rebounds per game. Many fans hoped she would declare for the WNBA draft after last season. However, she is expected to go first in the upcoming NBA draft.