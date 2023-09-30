NBA fans commend TikToker who claims she "fumbled" chance to date $54 million contractee Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves has become one of the best Los Angeles Lakers. He was one of the main reasons for the team's run to the Western Conference Finals last season. The Lakers view Reaves as a cornerstone part of their squad and rewarded him with a four-year, $54 million max contract this summer.

Being a star in the NBA comes with a lot of fame. The young sharpshooter usually goes viral for his on- and off-court actions. An example is a TikTok user that posted a video on the platfrom and referred to Austin Reaves.

"Me when I randomly remember I fumbled Austin Reaves, because I had a boyfriend at the moment," the user wrote on the video.

The video quickly went viral, and NBA fans praised the TikToker for being loyal to her then-boyfriend, even though she had the chance to date Reaves.

"At least she was loyal y’all sleep on that"

"I applaud the loyalty"

"Being loyal is a W just saying"

"Well she was loyal"

"This should be applauded… she was loyal-"

"Dont ever regret being loyal even though you would have been traveling the world with a 54 million dollar boyfriend/husband living the life that most people can only dream about. Its ok because at the end of the day you still have your dignity and self respect and thats priceless"

"She was loyal to her bf at the time. Is that not exactly what you fellas want???"

"It happens. U did the RIGHT THING at the time. Good karma"

"You did good"

Austin Reaves excited about 4-year contract extension with the Lakers

Austin Reaves will stay with the LA Lakers long-term after signing a four-year deal with the franchise, worth a total of $54 million. This is a max extension for the young star guard, who has emerged as a fan favorite with his great two-way game.

After signing his new contract, Reaves opened up about what it meant to him that the team rewarded him with a new contract.

"That's kind of how it's always been my whole life. I've really bet on myself and really always just knew I needed an opportunity. Just put my foot down and the rest will take care of itself. I'll figure out something to do and to at least be on the team and help the team so that was really it and hell yeah, it's a big relief," Reaves said in an interview with Sam Yip of HoopsHype, via Bleacher Report.

Now, the young guard, who made his Team USA debut in the summer as well, has his sights set on another deep playoff run, after helping the Lakers play in the Western Conference Finals in May.

"I feel really, really good about what we did. You bring back the core that went to the Western Conference Finals, and those pieces fit really well with what we kinda need because we lacked that last year. Overall, everybody's competitive, and we kinda got that taste last year of running it back and trying to win a championship," Reaves said in the interview, via Bleacher Report.

Austin Reaves, who averaged 13.0 ppg and 3.4 apg, on 38.9 percent from beyond the arc, last season, is preparing for the start of training camp next Tuesday, October 3.