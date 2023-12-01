"Athlete privilege", "Judge was a fan": Fans hilariously react after Mikey Williams' 8 gun-related felony charges reduced to one misdemeanor

Mikey Williams, the Memphis basketball signee who was facing up to 30 years in prison, reached a plea deal that will keep him from incarceration. The situation surprised many fans, given that Williams was facing nine felony charges before his plea agreement on Thursday. Despite that, he will now look to resume his career in hopes of making the NBA.

Of course, to make good on the deal, Mikey Williams had to plead guilty to a felony charge of making a criminal threat. In addition, he will have to complete 80 hours of community service and attend an anger management class, as well as behavior therapy.

However, that isn't all. Williams will also have to take a firearm safety course and stay out of trouble. If he completes those tasks, his felony charge will be downgraded to a misdemeanor.

In the wake of the news, Mikey Williams sent a clear message to those who had been following the case, explaining in a video posted to OverTime's social media:

"All glory to God, I'm just happy I made it out of this situation. I'm just excited to get back to the court."

In response, fans were quick to share their reactions via social media, with many baffled by the legal maneuvering of the young prospect's attorneys.

"Judge was a fan," one fan wrote.

Mikey Williams' return to the basketball court after his legal troubles

While Williams' plea deal will see the lone felony downgraded to a misdemeanor, he must keep himself out of trouble. Between now and his sentencing date of Aug. 12, 2024, if Mikey Williams is involved in any criminal activity, the deal could be voided.

As such, his focus will be on returning to the court. Speaking to the Times of San Diego's Debbie L. Sklar, Williams' attorney shared his thoughts on the case:

"Mikey accepted responsibility for his actions. He's shared with me that he regrets what went down that night, that it would not happen again in the future and he wishes he could change the way things happened."

As Memphis has made clear, however, Williams wouldn't be allowed to play for the team until his legal problems were resolved. Although the situation is resolved for now, the Tigers could decide to keep him on the sidelines until his sentencing date in August.

Despite the uncertainty regarding his eligibility, Williams is listed on the team's roster and is enrolled in online classes at Memphis, according to the school.