Mikey Williams Case: Basketball star set to return on court after beating felony charges

Memphis Tigers guard Mikey Williams has pleaded guilty "to a single count of making criminal threats" from his allegations of opening gunfire on an occupied vehicle in March, as per ABC 10 News San Diego. Overtime uploaded a video via X of Williams feeling rejuvenated after his court hearing on Thursday.

Originally, Mikey Williams's charges were equivalent to 30 years in prison if he was convicted on all counts. However, this is no longer the case as long as Williams does not "violate any laws" and completes "80 hours of volunteer work, anger management and gun safety courses from his Aug. 12 sentencing date," as per ABC 10 News San Diego.

Additionally, Williams will also not be allowed to possess a firearm with the inclusion of a 10-year gun restriction.

Upon completion of his requirements, Williams' charges can be reduced to a misdemeanor conviction in August. However, if he fails to meet the stipulations of the plea, then he could see 13 years in prison for his criminal charges and possession of a firearm.

In the video clip uploaded by Overtime, Mikey Williams briefly talked about feeling thankful and excited that he can finally return to his basketball activities.

"I feel good, brother," Williams said. "You know, all glory to God. I'm just happy that I made it out of this situation. But I'm just excited to get back to the court."

Additionally, Williams' defense attorney, Randy M. Grossman, talked about how his client, as per Times of San Diego's Debbie L. Sklar.

"Mikey accepted responsibility for his actions," Grossman said. "He's shared with me that he regrets what went down that night, that it would not happen again in the future and he wishes he could change the way things happened."

Mikey Williams' high school stats

During the NBA prospect's first year playing for the San Ysidro High School, he averaged 29.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in 32 games, as per Max Preps.

Following that season, he transferred to Lake Norman Christian High School, where he averaged 21.2 ppg.

He went back to San Ysidro High School for the 2022-23 season, averaging 23.8 ppg, 9.2 apg and 3.2 rpg.

Mikey Williams committed to the University of Memphis on Nov. 5, 2022.