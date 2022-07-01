“Atkinson’s a heck of a coach, and Kyrie got him out of there” - Chris "Mad Dog" Russo says the Brooklyn Nets can’t allow Kyrie Irving so much power, says the organization has to have a totem pole

Fans are wondering what the future holds for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets after Kevin Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn on Thursday. The Nets could be in store for some drastic changes despite doing everything to keep both stars happy.

On ESPN's "First Take," analyst Chris Russo said Brooklyn has given Irving too much power in his three seasons. He brought up how Irving didn't want to play for Kenny Atkinson.

“Atkinson’s a heck of a coach, and Kyrie got him out of there,” Russo said.

After Irving's wish list of six teams for a sign-and-trade deal went nowhere, he opted into his player option with the team to secure $36.5 million for next season.

Kyrie Irving future with Brooklyn Nets in doubt

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving could be on his way out.

With the news that Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, it seems Irving could be on the way out as well. After joining Brooklyn in 2019, Irving and Durant formed one of the most dangerous duos the league had seen.

Brooklyn had formed one of the most impressive rosters on paper. But that didn't result in the Nets getting anywhere close to an NBA championship. The two produced one playoff series victory in three seasons. Even worse, Brooklyn was the only team to get swept in the playoffs this season – and had to use the play-in tournament to reach the playoffs.

Irving and Durant were in and out of the lineup due to injuries and off-the-court situations. The team's unrest also resulted in the eventual trade of former teammate James Harden, who demanded out earlier this year.

Alec Sturm @Alec_Sturm Woj: “I think it’s likely that not only Kevin Durant — but also Kyrie Irving — has played his last game with Brooklyn.” Woj: “I think it’s likely that not only Kevin Durant — but also Kyrie Irving — has played his last game with Brooklyn.”

The Nets did everything to keep Irving and Durant happy. But it looks as if that window is coming to a close, as the Nets will try to trade Durant for the best offer.

Once Durant is traded, Kyrie Irving will most likely be the next domino to fall. Fans will be watching to see which team might be interested in the star point guard.

Irving, who is 30, is a seven-time All-Star. The 2011-12 Rookie of the Year, he won an NBA championship in 2016 with LeBron James. He's played for three teams already in 11 seasons, but he's earned a reputation for burning franchises along the way. He's played in 103 of 226 games in three seasons in Brooklyn.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far