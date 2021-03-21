Atlanta Hawks 99-94 LA Lakers: Twitter reacts to LeBron James' injury as problems compound for the Purple and Gold

The LA Lakers took a one-point lead into the half, but the Atlanta Hawks found their groove in the second for a five-point victory.

The Hawks were led by John Collins, who tallied a game-high 27 points on 73% shooting. However, the big story of the game came in the second quarter when LA Lakers star LeBron James left with an ankle injury.

With the loss, the LA Lakers have fallen to 28-14 on the season, but their immediate focus will be on the health of LeBron James.

Upon LeBron James' departure from the game, the LA Lakers opened the second half with a seven-minute scoreless streak. The Atlanta Hawks kept pressuring the entire game, as the win took them to 22-20 for the season.

LeBron James leaves with ankle injury, LA Lakers fall to Atlanta Hawks at home

LeBron James (#23) of the LA Lakers leaves the game with injury.

LeBron James is expected to be evaluated immediately, leaving the LA Lakers without their star duo for the time being. The LA Lakers' offense tallied just 36 points in the second half, a testament to LeBron James' impact on the team.

The Atlanta Hawks received some huge bench minutes from Danilo Gallinari, who tallied 14 of his 18 points in the second half to secure the victory. While this is a strong victory for Atlanta Hawks, the LA Lakers will immediately be concerned about LeBron James' condition.

Here's how Twitter reacted to LeBron James' injury:

Solomon Hill went for a steal and collided with LeBron James' left leg/knee area. LeBron fell and was screaming in pain -- you could hear it from a couple hundred feet away -- but he just got up on his own and limped to the bench. Unclear yet if he's going to return. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 20, 2021

LeBron James has now checked out of the game and tossed over a chair in frustration as he made his way to the locker room. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 20, 2021

Bron appears to turn his ankle, stays in the game and hits a three, then heads to the locker room pic.twitter.com/OdTrDW77o1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2021

REPORT: LeBron James is OUT the rest of the game, via @ShamsCharania



Prayers up for Bron. 🙏🙏 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 20, 2021

Clearly, no one in the basketball community wants to see a superstar fall victim to injury. Unfortunately, injuries are part of the game, and the LA Lakers' season will continue tomorrow against the Phoenix Suns.

Here are more reactions to LeBron James' second quarter injury:

Lakers drop 99-94 game to Hawks, but LA's biggest concern now is the right ankle injury suffered by LeBron James. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) March 20, 2021

LeBron James is receiving a MRI on his right ankle, sources tell ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 20, 2021

Right ankle injury for LeBron James. Eversion w/ some external rotation. Is weight bearing.

Main concerns for medial &/or high ankle sprain

Can have assoc MCL sprain

Hopefully avoids fracture. Xrays/MRI pending. #NBA https://t.co/o2lZ20tvER — InjuryMechanisms (@IMechanisms) March 20, 2021

When heard that LeBron James had tweaked his right ankle. pic.twitter.com/W86Rwj4s37 — VinnieKinkade (@VinnieKinkade) March 20, 2021

John Collins and Clint Capela combined for 32 of the Atlanta Hawks' 49 team rebounds, controlling the glass against the LA Lakers all game. The Hawks have now won eight straight games, putting them in a tie for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Atlanta Hawks' road victory:

Nate McMillan moves to 8-0 as the Atlanta Hawks’ interim coach, tied for fourth in the East at 22-20. So far, McMillan’s making a strong case to keep this job beyond the season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 20, 2021

EIGHT IN A ROW!



The Atlanta Hawks are the hottest team in the NBA right now, winners of 8 straight and tied for the 4th seed in the East. 👀 pic.twitter.com/EsdyefwswD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 20, 2021

So the Atlanta Hawks are like... Good? Actually playing defense and stuff. 😳 — Dustin (@ColtChamp18) March 20, 2021