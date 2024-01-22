Atlanta Hawks Injury Report (January 22): Will Trae Young and De'Andre Hunter play tonight?

Trae Young and De'Andre Hunter are both significant staters for the Atlanta Hawks. Their presence is needed if the team hopes to land a play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks take on the Sacramento Kings on Monday at the Golden 1 Center.

The matchup begins at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time. For those who want to watch the game live on television, NBCSCA and Bally Sports SE-ATL are the networks that have the broadcast rights. NBA League Pass subscribers have the luxury of enjoying the game through a live stream.

According to the Atlanta Hawks' latest injury report, Trae Young will not play due to a concussion suffered on Saturday. Joining him in the injury list is De'Andre Hunter, who is still nursing a knee injury.

Other players on the injury list who will not be playing are Wes Matthews, Mouhamed Gueye and Vit Krejci. The rest of the team is available to play the Sacramento Kings.

What happened to Trae Young and DeAndre Hunter?

Trae Young left the Cleveland game due to a concussion caused by an inadvertent elbow hit.

He scored 15 points before leaving and now begins the NBA-mandated Return-to-Participation process for recovery. No set timetable exists for his return. Young's season averages are 26.9 points and 10.8 assists.

Meanwhile, DeAndre Hunter has missed the last 14 Hawks games after sustaining a knee injury. He's expected to miss more games before returning by early February. Hunter is averaging 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists this season.

Trae Young and De'Andre Hunter stats vs Sacramento Kings

This is the second time the Hawks and Kings face off this season. Their last matchup was at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Dec. 29, 2023, where the Kings won 117-110 on the road.

De'Andre Hunter was scratched from the game, as he was still fresh from a knee injury. Tray Young starred with 24 points, nine assists, four steals, three triples and three rebounds.

Dejounte Murray had a table night in the Hawks loss, with 18 points, six rebounds, four 3-pointers and three rebounds, while Jalen Johnson tallied a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwjole, De'Aaron Fox was the leading scorer with 31 points along with eight assists, five rebounds and five steals for the Kings.

