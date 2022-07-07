Atlanta Hawks Summer League 2022 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The Atlanta Hawks made some serious moves in the offseason and are now considered a serious playoff team in the East.

They acquired one-time All-Star and two-way guard Dejounte Murray from San Antonio and paired him up with Trae Young. They were lacking in the backcourt, and Murray's addition makes them formidable. They have a decent frontcourt with John Collins and Clint Capela and now are expected to be one of the top six playoff seeds in the Eastern Conference.

They made the Eastern Conference finals in 2021, but then lost in the first round of 2022. Thus, this move came at the right time, and they seem ready to make a deep postseason run.

The Hawks don't take part in the California Classic or Salt Lake City Summer League and will directly participate in the Las Vegas games.

Atlanta Hawks' roster for the Las Vegas Summer League

The Hawks selected AJ Griffin as the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

The Atlanta Hawks' summer league roster is headlined by numerous NBA G League players and their 2022 draft selections. They chose AJ Griffin as the 16th pick in 2022 and Tyrese Martin as the 51st pick. Sharife Cooper was the 48th selection in 2021 and is now on a two-way contract with the Hawks.

The plethora of G League players includes Joel Ayayi, Chaundee Brown Jr., Chris Clemons, Sharife Cooper and Chandler Hutchison. Ayayi plays for the Wizards' affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, Clemons plays for the Celtics' affiliate, the Maine Celtics and Hutchison plays for the Heat affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Cooper and Brown are both on two-way contracts with the Hawks and their G League affiliate College Park Skyhawks.

Here is the Atlanta Hawks' Summer League roster:

Player Name: Position: Sharife Cooper Guard AJ Griffin Forward Joel Ayayi Guard Tyrese Martin Guard Alpha Kaba Forward Tyson Etienne Guard Max Heidegger Guard Marcus Georges-Hunt Guard James Akinjo Guard Grant Golden Forward Anthony Duruji Forward Chandler Hutchison Forward Chris Clemons Guard Chaundee Brown Jr. Guard Justin Tillman Forward

Assistant coach Nick Van Exel will be the team's head coach in the summer league.

Atlanta Hawks' Summer League schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Saturday, 7/9/2022, 7:30 PM ET Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz NBA TV Monday, 7/11/2022, 6:00 PM ET New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks NBA TV Tuesday, 7/12/2022, 7:00 PM ET Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat NBA TV Thursday, 7/14/2022, 3:00 PM ET Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs ESPN2

The Hawks play three West Coast teams and one Eastern Conference rival. Their first three games will be nationally televised on NBA TV, and the last game will air on ESPN2, which comes under ESPN's family of networks.

The third game on the schedule against the Heat will take place at the Thomas and Mack Center on the UNLV campus. The other three games will be held at the Cox Pavillion on the college grounds.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Atlanta Hawks make it back to the Eastern Conference Finals? Yes No 1 votes so far