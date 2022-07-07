Create
Atlanta Hawks Summer League 2022 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

Sharife Cooper with the Atlanta Hawks [Source: Alyssa Pointer]
Kunal Sethi
Modified Jul 07, 2022 06:54 AM IST

The Atlanta Hawks made some serious moves in the offseason and are now considered a serious playoff team in the East.

They acquired one-time All-Star and two-way guard Dejounte Murray from San Antonio and paired him up with Trae Young. They were lacking in the backcourt, and Murray's addition makes them formidable. They have a decent frontcourt with John Collins and Clint Capela and now are expected to be one of the top six playoff seeds in the Eastern Conference.

They made the Eastern Conference finals in 2021, but then lost in the first round of 2022. Thus, this move came at the right time, and they seem ready to make a deep postseason run.

The Hawks don't take part in the California Classic or Salt Lake City Summer League and will directly participate in the Las Vegas games.

Atlanta Hawks' roster for the Las Vegas Summer League

The Hawks selected AJ Griffin as the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft
The Hawks selected AJ Griffin as the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

The Atlanta Hawks' summer league roster is headlined by numerous NBA G League players and their 2022 draft selections. They chose AJ Griffin as the 16th pick in 2022 and Tyrese Martin as the 51st pick. Sharife Cooper was the 48th selection in 2021 and is now on a two-way contract with the Hawks.

The plethora of G League players includes Joel Ayayi, Chaundee Brown Jr., Chris Clemons, Sharife Cooper and Chandler Hutchison. Ayayi plays for the Wizards' affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, Clemons plays for the Celtics' affiliate, the Maine Celtics and Hutchison plays for the Heat affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Cooper and Brown are both on two-way contracts with the Hawks and their G League affiliate College Park Skyhawks.

Here is the Atlanta Hawks' Summer League roster:

Player Name:Position:
Sharife CooperGuard
AJ GriffinForward
Joel AyayiGuard
Tyrese MartinGuard
Alpha KabaForward
Tyson EtienneGuard
Max HeideggerGuard
Marcus Georges-HuntGuard
James AkinjoGuard
Grant GoldenForward
Anthony DurujiForward
Chandler HutchisonForward
Chris ClemonsGuard
Chaundee Brown Jr.Guard
Justin TillmanForward

Assistant coach Nick Van Exel will be the team's head coach in the summer league.

Summer Hawks ☀️ https://t.co/nNxRw2sa8O

Atlanta Hawks' Summer League schedule and dates

Date and TimeMatchTV
Saturday, 7/9/2022, 7:30 PM ETAtlanta Hawks vs Utah JazzNBA TV
Monday, 7/11/2022, 6:00 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta HawksNBA TV
Tuesday, 7/12/2022, 7:00 PM ETAtlanta Hawks vs Miami HeatNBA TV
Thursday, 7/14/2022, 3:00 PM ETAtlanta Hawks vs San Antonio SpursESPN2

The Hawks play three West Coast teams and one Eastern Conference rival. Their first three games will be nationally televised on NBA TV, and the last game will air on ESPN2, which comes under ESPN's family of networks.

Day one of #NBASummer 😎 https://t.co/kST1UNsOkm

The third game on the schedule against the Heat will take place at the Thomas and Mack Center on the UNLV campus. The other three games will be held at the Cox Pavillion on the college grounds.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

Comments

