Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for March 3 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Atlanta Hawks visited the FedEx Forum on Monday night for a showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Hawks were coming off a 135-119 loss to the OKC Thunder, while the Grizzlies continued their struggles with a 130-128 defeat at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs.

Coach Quin Snyder continued to deal with injuries and used a starting lineup consisting of Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Dominick Barlow, Zaccharie Risacher and Onyeka Okongwu. The Hawks entered the game as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, coach Taylor Jenkins still had no Ja Morant due to a shoulder injury. Jenkins used Desmond Bane in his place playing alongside Luke Kennard in the backcourt. Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey complete Memphis' starting five.

Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score

Hawks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Onyeka Okongwu 10 8 1 1 1 1 2 15 5-9 0-1 0-0 6 Zaccharie Risacher 14 1 0 4 1 2 1 15 6-7 2-3 0-0 7 Dominick Barlow 6 2 0 0 0 0 1 13 2-3 0-1 2-2 -3 Trae Young 6 2 8 0 0 2 0 18 2-9 0-2 2-2 9 Dyson Daniels 12 0 2 2 0 1 2 17 5-7 0-0 2-4 6 Clint Capela 6 4 0 1 1 0 1 9 2-4 0-0 2-4 -1 Caris LeVert 4 2 4 1 0 1 1 14 2-8 0-4 0-0 4 Terance Mann 4 2 1 0 1 0 1 11 2-3 0-0 0-0 -4 Garrison Mathews 8 0 1 0 2 0 3 7 3-4 2-3 0-0 1 Mouhamed Gueye DNP Kevon Harris DNP Keaton Wallace DNP

Grizzlies

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT P/M Jaren Jackson Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Jaylen Wells 7 0 2 2 0 0 1 15 2-7 1-5 2-2 -6 Zach Edey 5 3 1 0 0 0 2 12 2-3 1-1 0-0 -1 Luke Kennard 5 2 5 0 0 1 1 15 2-8 1-4 0-0 -5 Desmond Bane 17 4 5 0 0 2 1 16 5-9 1-2 6-6 -3 Brandon Clarke 6 2 0 0 0 0 2 12 3-3 0-0 0-0 -4 Lamar Stevens 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 3 0-2 0-0 0-0 -1 GG Jackson 4 5 2 0 1 4 0 18 1-7 1-3 1-2 -4 John Konchar 5 1 0 1 0 1 0 6 2-3 1-1 0-0 1 Vince Williams Jr. 7 0 0 0 0 2 1 10 3-4 1-2 0-0 3 Scotty Pippen Jr. 9 2 2 1 0 1 1 9 4-5 0-0 1-1 -2 Marvin Bagley III DNP Jay Huff DNP Cam Spencer DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

