  Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for March 3 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for March 3 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 04, 2025 02:31 GMT
Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for March 3. (Photo: IMAGN)
Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for March 3. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Atlanta Hawks visited the FedEx Forum on Monday night for a showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Hawks were coming off a 135-119 loss to the OKC Thunder, while the Grizzlies continued their struggles with a 130-128 defeat at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs.

Coach Quin Snyder continued to deal with injuries and used a starting lineup consisting of Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Dominick Barlow, Zaccharie Risacher and Onyeka Okongwu. The Hawks entered the game as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, coach Taylor Jenkins still had no Ja Morant due to a shoulder injury. Jenkins used Desmond Bane in his place playing alongside Luke Kennard in the backcourt. Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey complete Memphis' starting five.

also-read-trending Trending

Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score

Hawks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Onyeka Okongwu10811112155-90-10-06
Zaccharie Risacher14104121156-72-30-07
Dominick Barlow6200001132-30-12-2-3
Trae Young6280020182-90-22-29
Dyson Daniels12022012175-70-02-46
Clint Capela640110192-40-02-4-1
Caris LeVert4241011142-80-40-04
Terance Mann4210101112-30-00-0-4
Garrison Mathews801020373-42-30-01
Mouhamed GueyeDNP
Kevon HarrisDNP
Keaton WallaceDNP
Grizzlies

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFTP/M
Jaren Jackson Jr.000000120-00-00-0-3
Jaylen Wells7022001152-71-52-2-6
Zach Edey5310002122-31-10-0-1
Luke Kennard5250011152-81-40-0-5
Desmond Bane17450021165-91-26-6-3
Brandon Clarke6200002123-30-00-0-4
Lamar Stevens010101030-20-00-0-1
GG Jackson4520140181-71-31-2-4
John Konchar510101062-31-10-01
Vince Williams Jr.7000021103-41-20-03
Scotty Pippen Jr.922101194-50-01-1-2
Marvin Bagley IIIDNP
Jay HuffDNP
Cam SpencerDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

