Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat starting lineups and depth charts for January 19, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat collide for the third time this season but have gone opposite ways. The Hawks have won just 17 of their 40 games but hold the final play-in spot, just one game ahead of the 11th-placed Brooklyn Nets (16-24). Meanwhile, the Heat are sixth with a 24-17 record, trailing the fourth-placed Cleveland Cavaliers (24-15) by one game.

The Heat are 2-0 vs the Hawks this season and have lost only twice against Atlanta in their last 10 meetings. Atlanta visits Miami in search of its first road win since March 2021.

The Hawks, meanwhile, are coming off a late thriller over the Orland Magic, their second straight win, as they seek to close the gap on the Chicago Bulls, who hold the ninth place with 20 wins and 23 losses.

The Heat have a 5-5 record in their last 10 games and coming off a 121-97 blowout road defeat to the Toronto Raptors.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat injury reports

Atlanta Hawks injury report for January 19, 2024

The Hawks will have four players unavailable. Wesley Matthews (right calf strain), Vit Krejci (left shoulder subluxation), De'Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation) and Mouhamed Gueye (stress fracture in his low back) have been ruled out. Superstar guard Trae Young is questionable with illness.

Miami Heat injury report for January 19, 2024

The Heat have ruled Dru Smith out with with a right knee injury. Meanwhile, Kevin Love is questionable with a left knee contusion, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. is doubtful with a left groin strain.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat starting lineups and depth charts

Atlanta Hawks starting lineup and depth chart for January 19, 2024

If Trae Young is available, he will be a starter next to Dejounte Murray in the backcourt line.

Saddiq Bey and Jalen Johnson will cover the forward positions, while Clint Capela will be the starting center. If Young is out, Bogdan Bogdanovic will be the starting shooting guard and Murray the point guard.

Here's the Hawks' starting lineup and depth chart for the road game vs the Heat on Friday:

PG Trae Young Kobe Bufkin Garrison Matthews SG Dejounte Murray Bogdan Bogdanovic Patty Mills Wesley Matthews SF Saddiq Bey De'Andre Hunter AJ Griffin PF Jalen Johnson Bruno Fernando C Clint Capela Onyeka Okongwu

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart for January 19, 2024

The Heat will have Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro in their backcourt line, with Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jovic in the forward positions. Bam Adebayo should be the starting center.

Caleb Martin, Josh Richardson and Duncan Robinson will come off the bench. With that in mind, here's the starting lineup and depth chart of the Heat for the Hawks game on Friday:

PG Kyle Lowry RJ Hampton Dru Smith SG Tyler Herro Duncan Robinson Josh Richardson SF Jimmy Butler Jaime Jaquez Jr. Caleb Martin Jamal Cain PF Nikola Jovic Kevin Love Haywood Haysmith C Bam Adebayo Thomas Bryant Orlando Robinson

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat key matchups

Miami Heat sharpshooter Tyler Herro will collide with Dejounte Murray, who hit the game winner for the Hawks in their 106-104 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Another key matchup will be the one between Trae Young (if available) and Jimmy Butler, with Butler likely being the one to guard the All-Star guard. The Hawks will also look to contain Bam Adebayo, who has been one of the best Miami players yet agai

