Orlando Magic vs OKC Thunder: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | Jan. 13, 2024

There are eight games on the NBA schedule for Saturday, including the Orlando Magic vs OKC Thunder. It's the first meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Magic winning their last matchup 126-115 on Jan. 4, 2023. Let's look at the Orlando Magic vs OKC Thunder game preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points in the loss to the Magic last year, while Josh Giddey added 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. Paolo Banchero led the way for Orlando with 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. It also helped that seven more players scored in double figures.

Saturday's game is the 69th regular-season meeting between the two franchises dating since Feb. 20, 1990. The Thunder are way ahead of the Magic, 42-26, in the head-to-head matchup and won seven of the last 10 games since Jan. 29, 2019.

Orlando Magic vs OKC Thunder preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Orlando Magic vs OKC Thunder is scheduled for Saturday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The game begins at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Oklahoma.

Moneyline: Magic (+475) vs Thunder (-693)

Spread: Magic +11.5 (-110) vs Thunder -11.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Magic -110 (o233) vs Thunder -110 (u233)

Orlando Magic vs OKC Thunder preview

The Orlando Magic are on a two-game losing streak. They have been struggling recently, with just four wins in their last 10 games and dropped to eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 21-17 record.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder are just 0.5 games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the top spot atop the Western Conference. They are on a three-game winning streak and have won eight of their last 10 games.

Orlando Magic vs OKC Thunder starting lineups

The Orlando Magic have five players on the injury report – Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Joe Ingles and Franz Wagner. Coach Jamahl Mosley will likely use a starting five of Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero and Goga Bitadze.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder will have all of their players available on Saturday. Coach Mark Daigneault is expected to use his starting lineup consisting of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Orlando Magic vs OKC Thunder betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 32.5 points against the Orlando Magic. He's averaging 31.4 points per game and scored 33 points or more twice in his last five games. He's favored to go under, and it might be the best bet to take, as it could be another blowout win.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 23.0 points per game, which is below his over/under of 29.5 for Saturday's game. Banchero is favored to go under despite scoring at least 30 points three times in the last five games. With Orlando's injury problems, Banchero will shoulder the scoring load.

Chet Holmgren is favored to go over 17.5 points, which is slightly below his season average of 18.0 points per game. He has scored above his average in his last three games, but it's still safer to bet on him to go under.

Orlando Magic vs OKC Thunder prediction

The OKC Thunder are the overwhelming favorites. The Orlando Magic are too depleted and are away from home to get the job done. The Magic have been playing well this season, but the Thunder have fared much better.

Oddsmakers are predicting the Thunder to get the win and cover the spread and the total to go over.

