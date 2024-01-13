NBA Trade Deadline Day Early Predictions 2024: 5 bold moves Philadelphia 76ers could make

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to make a big move before or right at the trade deadline. They are among the best teams in the NBA this season, led by Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. However, they might need to add one more star to increase their chances of advancing past the second round for the first time since 2001.

There are several NBA stars available for the Sixers to trade for, but not everyone might fit into their new system under coach Nick Nurse. Embiid has been the main focal point of the offense and is likely to win his second MVP if he remains healthy.

However, the threat of another injury to Embiid is lurking, and Philly will need a more reliable third option than Tobias Harris or Kelly Oubre Jr. Elton Brand. Daryl Morey and the Sixers front office might have a busy next few weeks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "Been through so much the last few years" - James Harden takes subtle dig at Nets and Sixers

Five bold moves Philadelphia 76ers could make before the trade deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers do not have a lot of young assets to acquire a top superstar but can offer a handful of draft picks. The Sixers are not parting ways with Tyrese Maxey, who could be a potential first-time All-Star this season due to his performances.

On that note, let's look at five bold moves the Sixers could make before or at the trade deadline on Feb. 8.

Also Read: "The irony" - NBA fans recount Dennis Rodman's prison stories as Jonathan Majors exits his movie upon assault conviction

#1 Go all-in for Pascal Siakam

The Philadelphia 76ers have already been linked to Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors.

Siakam is a two-time All-Star who could be the perfect third option on offense. He's better than Tobias Harris on both ends of the floor and might turn the Sixers into legitimate title contenders.

The proposed trade below has Gary Trent Jr. coming from the Raptors as well, while Harris, Nicolas Batum and Furkan Korkmaz heading the other way. It's not as enticing without a first-round pick and a few second-rounders. Siakam is on an expiring deal, so the Sixers will have to ensure that he re-signs with them.

Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Also Read: Dallas Mavericks NBA trade rumors: Pascal Siakam considered missing piece next to superstar duo by Mark Cuban's front office

#2 Try and get Zach LaVine

Trading for Zach LaVine has its risks, considering his injury history and the size of his contract. LaVine is one of the best scorers in the league if healthy, but his lack of playoff experience is a huge red flag.

If the Philadelphia 76ers strike out of the Pascal Siakam sweepstakes, they could go after LaVine. He's a great scorer and slasher who could relieve Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey on offense.

The Sixers will likely need to trade Tobias Harris and KJ Martin for LaVine, and a first-round pick and a couple of second-round picks.

Zach LaVine to Philly?

Also Read: "Keeps every stat under 18" - NBA fans continue mocking Josh Giddey after 100% shooting night in triple-double effort

#3 Send some help to Detroit

Bojan Bogdanovic has been playing well for the lowly Detroit Pistons, which makes him a top trade candidate for contenders.

He could spread the floor and would add another layer to the offense. The Philadelphia 76ers could offer the Pistons a package consisting of Marcus Morris Sr., KJ Martin and a first-round pick.

The Pistons could then embrace the youth movement while adding Martin to the fold. Morris might not fit in Detroit from a basketball standpoint, but he's the hard-nosed veteran voice. The young Pistons need motivation to avoid breaking the record for the worst season in NBA history.

Will Detroit say yes to this?

Also Read: "Kuminga, Moodie and Pods for KD" - NBA fans start Kevin Durant return to Golden State Warriors rumors

#4 Trade for a different Bogdanovic

The Atlanta Hawks could be heading for a semi-rebuild around Trae Young and Jalen Johnson. One of the players who could become available is Bogdan Bogdanovic. He could offer the Philadelphia 76ers additional scoring and threat from beyond the arc.

There's a chance that the Sixers could miss out on a big trade, so it might be better to focus on getting perfect role players. The Hawks might be interested in Covington's expiring deal and a couple of young assets like KJ Martin and Furkan Korkmaz, and a couple of second-round picks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Philadelphia 76ers?

Also Read: Golden State Warriors 5 worst margins of losses in Steph Curry era

#5 Settle for Alex Caruso

The biggest move might not be the best move for the Philadelphia 76ers. It might be better to make the right move and help the team get over the hump. One player who could have an effect like that is Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls.

Philly could offer a package of Furkan Korkmaz, Danuel House Jr., a first-round pick and a couple of second-rounders. The Bulls could finally start a rebuild, while the Sixers get a perimeter defender who can guard multiple positions.

Will the Chicago Bulls trade Alex Caruso?

Also Read: "GIANNIS TAKE NOTES" - NBA fans revisit Giannis Antetokounmpo game ball chaos after Victor Wembanyama secures his post maiden triple-double

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!