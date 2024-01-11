Golden State Warriors 5 worst margins of losses in Steph Curry era

There's no doubt that Steph Curry is the greatest player in Golden State Warriors history. Curry not only changed the game of basketball, but he established the Warriors as a dynasty. He helped Golden State win four NBA championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

But this season could be the end of the Warriors' dynasty following their 141-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night at the Chase Center. It's the team's worst home loss under head coach Steve Kerr.

While Curry remains a top player, the same cannot be said for Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Chris Paul. Fans are possibly going to see a rebuild or at least some changes due to how bad the Warriors are playing this season. They dropped to a 17-20 record and 12th in the Western Conference.

5 most lopsided Golden State Warriors losses with Steph Curry

Wednesday's 36-point loss is one of the most lopsided home losses in Golden State Warriors history. The record remains at 63 points, which happened way back in the 1971-72 season against the LA Lakers.

Here's a look at the five biggest losses for the Warriors during the Steph Curry era. It should be noted that the games Curry didn't play are not counted on this list.

#1 - 39 points vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Dec. 5, 2020)

The Golden State Warriors were off to a rough start in the 2020-21 NBA season. It was the first season back after the bubble and there are no fans in attendance. The Warriors were blown out 125-99 by the Brooklyn Nets in the first game of the season.

In their next game, the Warriors suffered their worst loss in the Steph Curry era against the Milwaukee Bucks. Curry was limited to just 19 points on 6-for-17 shooting as Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 31 points. The game was close in the first half before Milwaukee pulled away in the final two quarters.

#2 - 36 points vs. New Orleans Pelicans (Jan. 10, 2024)

The 36-point loss is the biggest home loss of the Steph Curry era. The Golden State Warriors were booed by the home fans in the third quarter when the lead was out of reach. It was an embarrassing performance as the Warriors reached a new low.

Curry had 15 points on 4-for-13 shooting, with Moses Moody scoring 21 points off the bench. Jonas Valanciunas, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram were too much for a Golden State lacking in direction.

#3 - 33 pts vs. Boston Celtics (March 5, 2019)

Fresh off from winning their third NBA championship, the Golden State Warriors were seeking a three-peat. They made it all the way to the 2019 NBA Finals, but fell short to the Toronto Raptors in six games. That Game 6 defeat was a hard pill to swallow, but it wasn't the worst loss of that campaign.

On March 5, 2019, Steph Curry and the Warriors welcomed the Boston Celtics at the then-Oracle Arena. Gordon Hayward dropped 30 points to help the Celtics get the 128-95 win. Curry had a good game with 23 points, but it was not enough to prevent the embarrassing loss.

#4 - 32 pts vs. Portland Trail Blazers (Feb. 9, 2016)

The Golden State Warriors only had nine losses in the historic 2015-16 NBA season. The Warriors broke the single-season record for most wins at 73. However, they also suffered one of their worst defeats that season against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Steph Curry had 31 points and seven 3-point shots to lead the Warriors. It was not enough to stop Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, who combined for 72 points in the 137-105 win by Portland at the Moda Center.

#5 - 31 pts vs. Houston Rockets (Feb. 5, 2013)

While Steph Curry had so many losses when he was starting out with the Golden State Warriors, he didn't suffer a 31-point loss until the 2012-13 NBA season. The Warriors were no match for Jeremy Lin, James Harden and the Houston Rockets on Feb. 5, 2013.

Curry was limited to just nine points on an abysmal 3-for-12 shooting night. Lin, who played for the Warriors in his rookie season, finished with 28 points and nine assists. Harden added 18 points, seven assists and three steals, while three more players scored in double figures off the bench.

