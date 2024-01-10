"I'm built for this s**t: Kyrie Irving's altercation with Grizzlies center leaked

Kyrie Irving had a big game for the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, but it was not enough to prevent the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The loss snapped the Mavericks' four-game winning streak. Irving's trash-talking to Grizzlies big man Xavier Tillman was also leaked on social media.

With around four minutes left in the third quarter, Irving was fouled by Tillman, who did a good job defending him during the possession until the foul call. The eight-time All-Star was not having any of the trash talk and put Tillman on blast, which was caught by cameras.

"You can't guard me," Irving said. "Stop it. I can talk and I can hoop. I'm built for this sh*t."

Kyrie Irving definitely had the right to talk trash back since he was cooking in the third quarter. Irving even finished the game with 33 points, eight rebounds and four assists, but it was not enough to beat the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies at home.

Luka Doncic also had a big game for the Dallas Mavericks with 31 points, six rebounds and six assists. The problem for the Mavs was there was no other reliable option on offense, with Derrick Jones Jr. contributing 11 points and Jaden Hardy scoring 10 points off the bench.

It was a terrible performance by the Mavs at the American Airlines Center. The Grizzlies were playing without their best player, who has been ruled out for the entire season due to shoulder surgery. Desmond Bane led the way for Memphis with 32 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Kyrie Irving frustrated with results against Memphis

Kyrie Irving disappointed with Mavs' loss to the Grizzlies.

Kyrie Irving cut a disappointed figure during the Dallas Mavericks' postgame press conference. Irving was frustrated with the team's performance since they were coming off beating the Minnesota Timberwolves, the No. 1 team in the Western Conference.

The one-time NBA champion pointed out that they let the game get out of hand against the Memphis Grizzlies. He thought that the Mavs would have played much better in a winnable game rather than trying to come back when it was too late in the fourth quarter.

"We took our foot off the gas pedal," Irving said. "They took advantage. They hit us in the mouth in the first quarter. 29 points and then 39 in the second quarter. That's pretty much the game right there and the rest was playing catch up and doing what we could to cut into the lead."

