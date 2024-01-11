Klay Thompson hits a slithery move to lock his $106,900 four-wheel beauty

Klay Thompson arrived in style at the Chase Center on Wednesday night for the Golden State Warriors game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Thompson drove his $109,600 car into the arena before locking it in style. The Warriors will try to get back on the winning track after losing to the Toronto Raptors in their previous game.

In the video below, the crew of NBC Sports Bay Area caught Thompson coming out of his 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE. He was wearing a casual outfit heading into the game – a longsleeved polo shirt, a t-shirt, jeans and a pair of sneakers.

Thomson then forgot to lock his car so he did a behind the back with his keys to accomplish the task. Some photographers proceeded to take some shots of the four-time NBA champion as he headed inside to prepare for the game.

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE is one of several vehicles in Klay Thompson's car collection. The Golden State Warriors star also owns a Lincoln Continental, Land Rover Range Rover Velar, BMW i8 and a Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Klay Thompson goes to team practice on his boat

While Klay Thompson goes to games using one of his cars, he uses his beloved boat to get to Golden State Warriors practices. Thompson rides his Axopar 37 Cabin named Nordic Knife, or Splash Express when it has his teammates on board, to avoid the Bay Area traffic.

The four-time NBA champion fell in love with the ocean as he was recovering from two career-threatening injuries in 2019 and 2020. He bought the boat with the help of a man named Kenyon Martin, who also got it customized for night boating. He was even taught by a boat captain how to properly navigate his new baby in the water.

"It’s been so good for my mental health," Thompson in an interview with the New York Times back in 2021. "When the days would get really tough, I would take a cruise into the city or toward Oakland or just be out in nature. It always helps."

At times, Thompson will have his dog Rocco with him on the boat as they cruise through the Bay Area. It has a calming effect on the soon-to-be free agent, who is having a tough campaign this season.

Thompson's averaging 17.2 points per game this season, which is his lowest since his second year in the league. He's also shooting just 42.7% from the field, including 38.4% from beyond the arc, which is a career low.

