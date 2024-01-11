"Steph gotta request a trade": Warriors 36-point blowout vs Pelicans has NBA fans pondering Steph Curry's future

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were hoping to get back on the winning track on Wednesday after losing to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. However, the Warriors had an abysmal performance against the New Orleans Pelicans. The loss left NBA fans pondering if Curry should request a trade and get out of the Warriors' sinking ship.

The Warriors looked lackluster in their 141-105 loss to the Pelicans at the Chase Center. They were already down by 19 points after the first quarter and the whole squad appeared to have given up in the second half.

Curry finished with 15 points and six assists, while Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 and 19 points, respectively, off the bench. Jonas Valanciunas led the way for the Pelicans with 21 points and eight rebounds in 21 minutes.

Wednesday's loss was the biggest margin of defeat in the Steve Kerr era of the Golden State Warriors. Some fans began to wonder if it was time for the Warriors to blow it up or for Steph Curry to say that's enough and demand a trade.

One fan wrote:

"Steph gotta request a trade after tonight or at least Klay."

Another fan is not giving up on the Warriors and advised Steve Kerr to change his rotations for Steph Curry:

"Steph gotta go back to playing majority of the first quarter. This current rotation ain't working. Even with his poor shooting he can't get enough minutes and rhythm rn. Gotta try something new. And make trades too."

This fan thought that Charles Barkley was telling the truth about Bob Myers:

"Bob Meyers really jumped off a sinking ship. Chuck didn't lie."

Here are the rest of the memes and reactions to the Warriors' 36-point loss:

Examining Steph Curry's trade prospects amid aging Warriors' struggles

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are seemingly not getting any better following their 36-point loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Wednesday night. As mentioned above, NBA fans are urging Steph Curry to ask for a trade rather than waste his remaining years with a bad team.

However, would the Warriors trade their greatest-ever player? Curry has a contract with the team until the 2025-26 season when he's 37 years old. He's still among the best players in the world today and would possibly cost a lot if a team wants to trade for him.

Curry is poised to stay at the same level for years to come because his game ages well and his shooting touch is just out of this world. But the Warriors will only think about trading the two-time NBA MVP if they want to blow things up and start a rebuild.

The Warriors are likely to part ways with Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green before they ever think about dealing Curry.

