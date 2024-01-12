"Keeps every stat under 18": NBA fans continue mocking Josh Giddey after 100% shooting night in triple-double effort

Josh Giddey had a perfect shooting night triple-double in the OKC Thunder's dominating win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. However, some NBA fans are not impressed with Giddey's performance as they brought up the allegations against him.

The Thunder obliterated the Blazers at home with a 139-77 victory, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 31 points in 21 minutes. The young team showcased their depth with Chet Holmgren putting up 19 points, Jalen Williams with 27 points and Giddey's triple-double on a 100.0% shooting night.

Giddey finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in 22 minutes of action. He also had three blocks and went 5-for-5 from the field, as well as 3-for-3 from the free throw line.

Despite the perfect night from Josh Giddey, some NBA fans are not amused due to the allegations stemming from a viral report more than a month ago. People online found out that Giddey had an alleged relationship with a minor from California.

The league even began an investigation before letting the police department do its job. However, there has not been any concrete update on the issue as Giddey continues to play for the OKC Thunder.

One fan commented:

"He keeps every stat under 18."

One fan wrote:

"Stop posting a pedo."

This fan has some jokes about Giddey's stats:

"13 12 and 10 are the ages of females he likes as well."

Another fan got some jokes as well:

"My man always and I mean always stays under 18 regards or points, assists, blocks or women."

Here are other reactions to Josh Giddey's perfect shooting triple-double night:

Is Josh Giddey available for trade?

The OKC Thunder have tied the Minnesota Timberwolves for the best record in the Western Conference following their win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Some fans and analysts argue that the Thunder will need to make a big trade at the deadline to solidify their status as contenders.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports recently spoke SiriusXM NBA Radio and reported that Giddey is receiving interest from around the league. However, there's no concrete information if the Thunder are willing to risk disrupting the team's chemistry with a big trade.

"Every rival executive I have spoken to, they are 100 percent prepared for the possibility for Oklahoma City to do so," Fischer said. "There are too many people expecting the Thunder are going to sniff around. With all of their draft picks, there is such a great opportunity for them to add someone right now."

