"Kuminga, Moodie and Pods for KD": NBA fans start Kevin Durant return rumors

Some NBA fans are calling for the Golden State Warriors to acquire Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors are struggling right now and could be looking to make some changes at the trade deadline. The Suns are also not playing up to their potential and might do the same thing before February 8.

According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, there are internal discussions within the Warriors organization to change their philosophy amid the struggles. The team could be looking to add a seven-foot scorer who could alleviate some pressure off Steph Curry on offense.

"There has been some talk about maybe just go get a 7-footer who can score," Kawakami said on 'Willard & Dibs' on 95.7 The Game. "They have not needed that over the years. Steph Curry, frankly, has been better without that because you don't want a big guy getting his way. You want the movement, you want the flow, you need passers and playmakers with Steph more than you need a big lumbering guy. But maybe they should change that a little bit." [12:59 - 13:19]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kawakami suggested going after someone like Jarrett Allen of the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, some NBA fans have a different seven-footer in mind, and he's a real scorer – Kevin Durant.

One fan suggested:

"Kuminga, Moodie and Pods for KD."

Expand Tweet

This fan has a different player in mind:

"Lauri (Markkanen) is a perfect Warrior as a wise Aasin once said."

Expand Tweet

Another fan thought that the Warriors were a little bit too late because Kristaps Porzingis was available last summer:

"Porzingis was there this summer but they were too busy worrying about getting off (Jordan) Poole's money with Klay's (Thompson) extension looming."

Expand Tweet

Here are the rest of the reactions, memes and suggestions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Steph gotta request a trade" - Warriors 36-point blowout vs Pelicans has NBA fans pondering Steph Curry's future

Will Kevin Durant request a trade out of Phoenix?

Will Kevin Durant request a trade out of Phoenix?

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported around two weeks ago that there was some frustration from Kevin Durant's camp amid the struggles of the Phoenix Suns. The Suns are just ahead of the Golden State Warriors among the most disappointing teams this season.

Durant's frustration stems from the team not getting healthy and the lack of production from the bench. He's only been in Phoenix for less than a year, but he can't afford to have another mediocre team season at the age of 35.

Regardless of the rumors surrounding him, KD told Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports recently that he won't be demanding a trade and he's not frustrated with the Suns.

"I don't want to get traded," Durant said. "I'm not frustrated because Brad was injured. I wasn't frustrated because of the role players on the team."

Also Read: "GIANNIS TAKE NOTES" - NBA fans revisit Giannis Antetokounmpo game ball chaos after Victor Wembanyama secures his post maiden triple-double