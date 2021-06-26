Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Who won the NBA game last night, match summary, and more | June 25th, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks made a swashbuckling comeback in the NBA Conference Finals series against the Atlanta Hawks to level the contest 1-1. The Bucks blew the Hawks away by 34 points to claim a 125-91 win at Fiserv Forum on Friday night.

The Bucks led throughout the match, with their largest lead being 41 points. They were much more aggressive than their opponents and were dominant on both ends of the floor.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 25 points and nine rebounds for the Milwaukee Bucks, while Jrue Holiday recorded 22 points and seven assists.

Holiday also came up big on the defensive end to limit Trae Young's threat and hold him to just 15 points and 3 assists. The Atlanta Hawks' superstar had a game to forget as he also committed a career-high-tying 9 turnovers on the night.

The Atlanta Hawks will be the home team for the next two games, starting Sunday. They will be hoping they can learn from their mistake in the last game to overcome the in-form Bucks and take a 2-1 series lead.

Milwaukee Bucks dominate in the first half; outscore the Atlanta Hawks 43-17 in the second quarter alone

Atlanta Hawks v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

The Milwaukee Bucks started on a positive note, sticking to their strengths and were the better team with regards to their intensity on both ends of the floor. They took a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter and continued to build on that start in the second.

The Atlanta Hawks struggled massively with the Bucks' physicality in that time and ended up being on the receiving end of a 20-0 run late in the second quarter. That led to Giannis and co. taking a 32-point lead at the end of halftime, which essentially sealed the fate of the game.

The Hawks committed 13 of their 19 turnovers in the first half, which the Bucks did not fail to capitalize on. Jrue Holiday once again stepped up on the offensive end, scoring 19 of his 22 points in that half, on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor.

Milwaukee Bucks breeze past Atlanta Hawks in the second half with a 40-point lead heading into the fourth

After scoring 13 points in the first half of the game, Trae Young could only contribute two points in the second. The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks both eventually pulled their starters out of the match, with the Bucks claiming a 103-63 lead heading into the fourth.

Cam Reddish, Jrue Holiday and Jordan Nwora were the only players across the two teams to play 12+ minutes in the second half as the result was practically decided by then.

Final Score: Atlanta Hawks 91-125 Milwaukee Bucks

Atlanta Hawks’ Top Performers

Trae Young 15p 6-of-16 FG

15p 6-of-16 FG Danilo Gallinari 12p, 4-of-7 FG

12p, 4-of-7 FG John Collins 11p, 8r, 5-of-9 FG

Milwaukee Bucks' Top Performers

Giannis Antetokounmpo 24p, 9r, 6a, 2s, 11-of-18 FG

24p, 9r, 6a, 2s, 11-of-18 FG Jrue Holiday 22p, 7a, 9-of-14 FG, 3-of-4 3PT

22p, 7a, 9-of-14 FG, 3-of-4 3PT Brook Lopez 16p, 3s, 6-of-8 FG,

