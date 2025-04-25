Aussie ex-NBA star Andrew Bogut slams politicians, claims selective outrage over ANZAC day after imposing ban

Andrew Bogut was a solid NBA player throughout 14 year his career, helping the Golden State Warriors begin their dynasty back in the 2014-15 season. The center was also a big advocate for his home country of Australia, where he returned after retiring from the NBA in 2019. Bogut has continued to use his platform to voice his opinions on the political scene in the country, and spoke out about ANZAC Day.

Anzac Day is a holiday in Australia and New Zealand that celebrates the first involvement of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps(ANZAC) in World War 1. However, some of the politicians in Australia have spoken out against the holiday, banning parades and preventing people from going to shrines to celebrate in order to make a political statement.

Andre Bogut took to X on Friday morning to give his opinion on what Australian politicians are doing. According to him, politicians are voicing their disdain at ANZAC Day celebrations in preparation for the upcoming Federal Election in early May.

The former Warrior is a supporter of ANZAC Day and has voiced his displeasure at Australian politicians for doing anything they can just to secure as many votes as possible in the election. The Australian center strayed away from talking about politics when he was in the NBA, but has become more involved in the space since returning to his home country.

Andrew Bogut shared his opinion on the state of politics in Australia

Andrew Bogut was a guest on 2GB, a radio station in Sydney, Australia, at the beginning of the year to share his thoughts on the political state of the country at the time. In the interview, Bogut said that the economy in the country isn't operating as efficiently as it could and that people are suffering because of it, as the country continues to recover from the COVID pandemic.

Similar to a lot of other professional athletes, Andrew Bogut has used his popularity and platform to give a voice to causes he believes in and call political figures out for being disingenuous or unfair. He spoke out against the fact that some politicians and businesses have been discriminatory in their views when it comes to hiring practices, calling them out for being unjust in his interview.

All in all, Andrew Bogut is like many other retired athletes. He remains involved in his sport as a coach for the Sydney Kings in the National Basketball League, but isn't afraid to share his opinion on the bigger issues facing the country. His willingness to step into that arena has allowed others to use his platform to deliver their messages to a larger audience.

