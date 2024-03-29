Austin Reaves 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting LA Lakers shooting guard's role, impact and minutes

Austin Reaves and the LA Lakers’ playoff aspirations remain in the balance with roughly two weeks left. Los Angeles, which is ninth with a 41-32 record, is chasing the Dallas Mavericks (43-29) for the sixth spot and guaranteed playoff appearance. If the Lakers falter, the surging Houston Rockets (37-35) can still overtake them.

While the Tinseltown squad remains LeBron James’ team, Reaves has played a big role for coach Darvin Ham. Throughout the season, he has shown his ability to carry the Lakers when James or Anthony Davis are out or having an off night. “AR” will be counted on to help the superstars drag the team to the postseason.

Austin Reaves' regular season stats

Austin Reaves is arguably the LA Lakers’ third-best player. Here are his regular-season stats for the 2023-24 campaign:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FG FT MPG Austin Reaves 16.1 4.3 5.6 0.8 0.3 48.9% 37.3% 86.3% 32.1

Austin Reaves' playoffs stats

Last year, which was Reaves’ playoff debut, shone the spotlight on an emerging player who wasn’t afraid in the biggest moments. Here were the numbers posted by “AR” in the 2023 postseason:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FG FT MPG Austin Reaves 16.9 4.4 4.6 0.6 0.2 46.4% 44.3% 89.5% 36.2

Strengths and weaknesses

Austin Reaves blossomed from being an undrafted rookie into the LA Lakers’ most trusted ball handler in the playoffs outside of LeBron James. He tortured the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the playoffs last year with his ability to create shots and orchestrate plays. “AR” has only gotten better in both departments this season.

“AR” has also developed into a player with a knack for making the big shots. He has already shown in just his first postseason that he can deliver the shots when the stakes are at their highest. It will be a strength that the Lakers will be leaning on in the playoffs again.

Reaves isn’t the speediest or most athletic defender around, which works against him in some situations. He compensates for these shortcomings with superb anticipation, reading of the game and savvy. Still, there are instances that he could struggle against elite physical guards or speedsters.

Impact, role and projected playoff minutes

Even if D’Angelo Russell is around, Austin Reaves will likely be the secondary initiator of the LA Lakers’ offense after LeBron James. In some cases where the four-time MVP is on the floor, “AR” could still orchestrate how the team attacks opposing defenders.

Reaves is likely to play around 35-38 minutes if the Lakers get to the postseason. He is already averaging 32.2 MPG in the regular season so that figure is expected to go up when Darvin Ham shortens his rotation.

With Austin Reaves in the lineup, the LA Lakers have a legitimate third option who can dictate a game with scoring or playmaking. He is also another player who will not be afraid to take the big shots or create opportunities for LeBron James or Anthony Davis to score.