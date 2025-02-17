Austin Reaves' brother Spencer Reaves playfully mocks Lakers star after winning BBL-Pokal: "Austin you got zero"

After winning the BBL-Pokal, Austin Reaves' older brother Spencer had a playful dig at the LA Lakers superstar. The latter reminded the guard that he had yet to win an NBA championship after he had won the club basketball game.

Speaking to the media, Reaves highlighted the team's performance before he was asked about a message to his brother. And some playful mockery from the 29-year-old followed:

"He's gotten zero. Austin, you got zero if you're watching. Zero."

Spencer has been an active voice on social media as well, as he follows his brother's game closely. Earlier, he had even bullied the Lakers star for missing key 3s during LA's first road trip of the season. Such was the impact that when the sharpshooter did nail his downtown shots against the Philadelphia 76ers, he had a message for Spencer.

"My brother's been texting me, wearing me out about why I'm missing shots," Austin said. "He's definitely asleep right now, so when he wakes up, I hope he's happy with how I shot it tonight. It's a miss-and-make league.

"You're going to go through times where you feel like you can't miss and then you're going to go through times where you feel like you can't make one."

Safe to say, Austin Reaves will have his comeback if the Lakers manage to clinch the silverware by the end of the season.

Austin Reaves cements himself as a reliable third-scoring option for the Lakers

For all the playful ribbing from his older brother, Austin Reaves has done well for the Lakers this season. The guard who took over point duties after the D'Angelo Russell trade upped his efforts on both ends of the floor.

Reaves averages a career-best 19.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in 47 games. The 26-year-old is shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc for LA. He is also the third-scoring option behind LeBron James (24.3) and the recently traded Anthony Davis (25.7).

Ahead of the 2025 NBA All-Star break, Austin Reaves exuded confidence when asked about the Lakers season so far.

"We’re in a great spot. We’ve been playing really great basketball other than tonight was a slip up. But you have those and I feel like we’re in a really good spot."

At the time of writing, the Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference at 32-20 but are just two losses behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the second. If they string together a series of wins upon their return, there is a good chance that they can finish in the top three.

