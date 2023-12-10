Austin Reaves channels inner Michael Jordan for In-Season Tournament after getting ill

The LA Lakers could be in trouble as Austin Reaves reportedly has a non-COVID flu. It's the NBA In-Season Tournament championship game between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers. Considering what's at stake in Las Vegas, LA would preferably want to be at full strength. Fortunately, Reaves feels the same way.

According to a pre-game report from NBA insider Shams Charania, Austin Reaves plans to play through his illness. This reminds us of Michael Jordan's legendary "Flu Game" in the 1997 NBA Finals. The comparison is appropriate considering how a championship is also on the line. Given how Reaves has performed so far in the tournament, our only concern should be if his illness gets in the way or not.

How has Austin Reaves performed in the NBA In-Season Tournament?

Despite having a slow start to his season, Austin Reaves has made up for his shortcomings and has performed exceptionally well, especially in the NBA In-Season Tournament games. Throughout eight In-Season Tournament games before reaching the championship, Reaves averaged 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Reaves' most clutch In-Season Tournament performance was during the quarterfinal game against the Phoenix Suns when AR knocked down a huge three-point bomb to seal the LA Lakers' victory.

There's no questioning Reaves' commitment and determination as a player. He's proven himself to be a valuable asset to the Lakers since his rookie season, hence why he was awarded a four-year contract extension worth $53.8 million with the team.

Now facing the Indiana Pacers in the championship game of the In-Season Tournament, the Lakers should be slightly concerned that one of their most solid role players has caught the flu. AR, being the gutsy guy that he is, agreed to play through his illness and attempt to pull off a Michael Jordan-esque scenario. While it's not entirely impossible to happen, his body can only take so much.

Given the current circumstances, on paper, the Lakers still seem to have the upper hand against the Pacers, even without Austin Reaves by their side. Hopefully, AR's illness won't get in the way.