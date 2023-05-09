Austin Reaves clarifies mocking LeBron James in 2012

Imagine the look on LeBron James' face the day he opened social media and discovered that one of his teammates used to dislike him growing him. Austin Reaves, who has earned the trust of his squad and is now a fan-favorite in Southern California, was initially a LeBron hater.

We don't know what James felt at the moment but according to Melissa Rohlin of FOX Sports, Reaves' heart sank when he found out that his old Facebook posts had been uncovered. Back in 2012 when he was 13, Reaves was a die-hard Kobe Bryant fan and for a child, that meant despising all other superstars who were compared to Bryant. One shouldn't be surprised if he also disliked Tracy McGrady, Dwyane Wade, or Paul Pierce.

In 2012, there was a lot of chatter that LeBron James cannot lead teams to championships. He had lost in the Finals in 2007 with the Cavs and in 2011 in a stunning collapse where he put up one of the worst performances by a superstar. On April 12, 2021, the Miami Heat lost to the first-seeded Chicago Bulls by 10 points and Austin Reaves posted a meme on a backdrop image of Kobe Bryant shrugging, which read:

"When I need some peace and quiet I set my phone to LeBron mode, no ring."

Heath @heathstakes AUSTIN REAVES WAS A LEBRON HATER?? AUSTIN REAVES WAS A LEBRON HATER?? https://t.co/9LEif80YhR

In 2023 when his old Facebook posts got discovered, Austin Reaves felt the best course of action would be to address LeBron James himself and clear the air. As reported by FOX Sports' Melissa Rohlin:

"I called Bron over and was like, 'Look, I was sh**ting on you back in 2012. I was a Kobe fan.' [James] just laughed it off."

As per Reaves, James laughed it off and didn't pay any heed to the matter. So a 11-year-old post shouldn't create any chemistry issues for the LA Lakers.

Interestingly, Reaves posted the meme on April 12th, 2012, and after 70 days, LeBron James lifted his first-ever Larry O'Brien trophy.

LeBron James knew Austin Reaves' potential from their first practice together

(L-R) Austin Reaves, Anthony Davis and LeBron James of the LA Lakers

Austin Reaves isn't just a random teammate of LeBron. He is one of the main pieces of this roster and a key part of their championship run this year. Once a two-way player who went undrafted in the NBA draft, he is now a starter in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Reaves dropped 23 points on 61.5% shooting for the Purple and Gold in Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies this year. LeBron James always knew that Reaves was a rising star. After a spectacular playoff debut for the 24-year-old, King James said:

"It’s not surprising to me. I knew from the first practice that we had that he wasn’t gonna be a two-way player for long. … I’ve been around the game long enough to know great basketball IQ players and I know the type of players that fit my game and I knew Austin [Reaves] would be that right away."

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN “I knew from the first practice that he wasn’t going to be a two-way player for long... I know the type of players that fit with my game and I knew Austin would be that." @KingJames has high praise for Austin Reaves. “I knew from the first practice that he wasn’t going to be a two-way player for long... I know the type of players that fit with my game and I knew Austin would be that." @KingJames has high praise for Austin Reaves. https://t.co/GEPj501R86

And surely, James was right. Austin Reaves showed up huge in Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors, dropping 21 points on 7-15 shooting to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the defending champions.

