Austin Reaves drops heartfelt 2-word reaction after LeBron James gets "lucky" after Lakers land Luka Doncic

Austin Reaves is thrilled to be playing alongside now with LeBron James and Luka Doncic. He recently reacted to an Instagram post of 'The King' feeling lucky to have 'The Don' joining them with the LA Lakers.

Doncic finally made his Lakers debut on Monday against the Utah Jazz over a week after being traded from the Dallas Mavericks for a package that included fellow All-Star Anthony Davis.

James celebrated and spotlighted the moment by taking to IG to post a photo of him, Doncic and Reaves midcourt during the game. He captioned it with:

"1️⃣5️⃣&7️⃣7️⃣ 🥶 as 🗣️F!!!!!! Lucky Me! 👑"

It did not take long for Austin Reaves to react to what James had posted, dropping a 2-word reaction of appreciation and acknowledgment, writing in the comments section:

"My dawgs!"

Austin Reaves reacts.

Doncic's Lakers journey got off to a winning start as the Lakers won their home game against the Jazz 132-113.

James led the way in the victory, finishing with 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in 29 minutes. Reaves backstopped him with 22 points and nine boards while Rui Hachimura added 21 points.

Doncic, for his part, only played 24 minutes as he continues to make his way back from a calf injury. He finished with 14 points, on 5-of-14 shooting, to go along with five rebounds and four assists.

The Lakers next play on Wednesday also against the Jazz, but this time in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Austin Reaves welcomes addition of Luka Doncic to the Lakers

Austin Reaves said he welcomes the addition of Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers and he is expecting great things to happen with the five-time All-NBA First Teamer in tow.

The 26-year-old Oklahoma product shared this in an interview with ESPN following their first victory with Doncic with the team on Monday against the Jazz.

He said:

"He's one of the best players in the world, if not the best player. So, to have him on your team is much better than playing against him."

Reaves, however, went on to add that some growing pains was to be expected as they develop chemistry moving forward, saying:

"That unspoken chemistry that you have playing basketball when you've been together for a while is a big thing. So, like you said, just trying to speed that process up and have conversations outside of basketball on what he likes, what spacing alignments he likes, what he wants to do defensively. Just have those conversations because I think we've got a group that's got a lot of I.Q. that we can piece it together fairly quick."

Good thing for the Lakers, they have some cushion as they work on their chemistry with Doncic, currently at fourth spot in the Western Conference with a 32-19 record.

