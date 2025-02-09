LeBron James drops heartfelt 5-word reaction on Austin Reaves' career night against Pacers

LeBron James had high praise for Austin Reaves following his spectacular performance in the Lakers' 124-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. With both James and Luka Doncic sidelined, Reaves stepped up in a big way, carrying the team on his shoulders.

The Lakers guard put on a dazzling display, showcasing his slick ball-handling skills and energizing the crowd with his electrifying play. The former Oklahoma star made his presence felt on both ends of the floor, delivering a career-best performance.

The 6-foot-5 guard erupted for a career-high 45 points, shooting 14 of 26 from the field, including 4 of 9 from beyond the arc. He also contributed seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 40 minutes, demonstrating his all-around impact.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LeBron wasted no time acknowledging Reaves' brilliance. The four-time NBA champion shared multiple posts on his Instagram story, celebrating his teammate’s performance with a heartfelt five-word caption, calling Reaves a “problem” and “cold.”

"Flat out problem!!! That boy," LeBron wrote.

(Credit: LeBron James/Instagram)

Meanwhile, the 21-time All-Star was sidelined for the game against the Pacers due to left ankle soreness. He is expected to make his return on Tuesday when the Purple and Gold take on the Utah Jazz.

JJ Redick hails Austin Reaves

Lakers coach JJ Redick was ecstatic after witnessing Austin Reaves' standout performance against the Indiana Pacers. Redick didn’t hold back in his praise, emphasizing Reaves’ significance to the team, stating that he is as important as anyone on the roster while also commending his leadership.

"I think the biggest growth for him has been his leadership. He's accepted it. He's embraced the challenge," Redick said after the game. "He's been as important as any player on our team. When he was out with his hip/glute/back from the fall that locked his body up, it was very noticeable...I feel like he was the best player on the floor tonight."

Reaves has been a consistent performer for the Lakers this season, delivering strong outings night after night. The dynamic guard is averaging 18.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback