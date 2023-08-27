'Me and Bron had such a good relationship': Austin Reaves gives wholesome reaction to Austin > LeBron sign at FIBA World Cup 2023

Austin Reaves became the focus of attention on Saturday night during the USA-New Zealand game in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

A fan flashed a fan sign that read: "Austin Reaves > LeBron James."

Reaves discussed the sign with reporters the next day:

"It was the sign that solidified it all, being over LeBron. A valid statement, uh."

Turning serious, he said that he was surprised that someone actually brought the sign, considering the legacy James has and the friendship they have together:

"It was funny just because me and Bron had such a good relationship. Obviously, he's (James) the greatest player ever, but I appreciate the sign."

Reaves had every reason to be in good humor, with the USA dominating their opening match against New Zealand. Team USA looks like living up to their tag as tournament favorites, and will be confident going into every game.

Next up is Greece, who will be looking to avenge the last time they faced the USA in the tuneup games.

Austin Reaves impressed during USA vs. New Zealand

Austin Reaves was impressive in Team USA's opening 2023 FIBA World Cup game against New Zealand.

In the 99-72 win, Reaves tallied 12 points, making both of his three-point attempts, two rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

He might not be better than LeBron James just yet, but Reaves is indeed on track to becoming a basketball superstar.

The 2023-2024 basketball season could be a great one for him and the LA Lakers, if they can get him to play to his potential. For now, however, there is a FIBA World Cup to win and it will be interesting to see if Reaves can push Team USA to glory.

