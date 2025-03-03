Austin Reaves Injury Update: JJ Redick offers massive update after Lakers star guard's calf injury diagnosis

Austin Reaves will miss the LA Lakers' crunch game against their cross-town rivals LA Clippers on Sunday. Ahead of the game, Lakers coach JJ Redick offered an update on Reaves' status, sharing some positive news. Redick confirmed that Reaves did not suffer any structural or muscle injury, which is a relief for the team.

However, there is still some concern as the Lakers coach did not provide a specific timeline for when the star guard might return to the court.

"I feel like it was good news that there wasn't anything structural or any muscle injury," Redick told reporters. "So we'll manage him like we would any other player and when he's ready to go, he'll be back."

Austin Reaves played nine minutes against the Clippers on Friday before heading to the locker room in the first quarter due to his injury. He recorded six points on 2 of 4 shooting from the field, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc.

After suffering a calf injury, Reaves underwent an MRI and the good news for the Lakers was that no significant injury was found. He was subsequently labeled as day-to-day moving forward by the team.

Lakers fans react to Austin Reaves' injury update

Lakers fans were abuzz following JJ Redick's latest update on Austin Reaves' injury. Social media lit up with candid reactions and some fans speculated that Reaves might be sidelined for at least a week.

"So there’s no injury. So we won’t play him for another week or ten," a fan commented.

"Lame ass answer but I respect it. Tough time to lose two starters," commented another fan.

Meanwhile, Gabe Vincent stepped into the Lakers' starting lineup to replace Reaves for their crucial game against the Clippers. Vincent has been delivering consistent performances off the bench and will now have the chance to prove himself further with extended minutes.

