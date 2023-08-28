Austin Reaves leading outrageous best players ratings on Team USA per global survey draws mixed reactions

Austin Reaves is making his debut with Team USA, as the LA Lakers sharpshooter is part of the team that is competing in the FIBA World Cup. The young star guard doesn't have a leading role in this edition of Team USA, which is headlined by Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

However, a global survey that came out on Monday has created mixed reactions from fans, as it lists Reaves as the best player on the team. At the same time, Brunson, Edwards, and Jackson Jr. share positions 4 to 6, while Paolo Banchero, who has a limited role in the lineup, is the second-best player.

Once this global survey went live, fans took to social media and shared their opinions. Some of them agreed with the survey results, praising Austin Reaves, while others just called out the survey results.

"My head hurts," a Twitter user wrote. "Ant (Anthony Edwards) should be 1 by a mile," another user said. "Reaves is getting so overrated, he is mid at best," another one said. "Austin Reaves is 2nd worst if not the worst here," another user wrote.

On the other hand, there were others that praised Reaves and said that he is among the top players in Team USA.

"Greatest of all time Austin Reaves," a Twitter user said. "Spot on. Austin Reaves has been the best easily," another user said. "Austin Reaves is dominating," another one wrote.

Austin Reaves tries to prove doubters wrong with his on-court performance

Austin Reaves went undrafted in 2021 and was signed by the Lakers in a move that didn't get significant attention. However, playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the young sharpshooter has thrived in his role, becoming a key part of the team's rotation.

Coming off a stellar season where he helped the Lakers reach the Western Conference Finals, Reaves agreed to a new, four-year max deal worth $56M this offseason.

"That's kind of how it's always been my whole life. I've really bet on myself and really always just knew I needed an opportunity. Just put my foot down and the rest will take care of itself. I'll figure out something to do and to at least be on the team and help the team so that was really it and hell yeah, it's a big relief," Reaves recently told Sam Yip of HoopsHype.

This summer, he joined Team USA and even though he has a reserve role, he does his best on both ends, as Team USA aims to return to the top after its seventh place in 2019.

Reaves, a fan favorite in Manila, Philippines, had 15 points, six assists, and five rebounds in the Americans' blowout win over Greece (81-109), which secured a spot in the second round for Team USA. Reaves came off the bench and helped his team outscore Greece's bench 60-45.

Two days earlier, he had 12 points and six assists, as Team USA dominated New Zealand in its FIBA World Cup opener (72-99). Moving forward in the tournament, Reaves is expected to have a more significant role for the Americans, thanks to his two-way play.

