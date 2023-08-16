Austin Reaves' rise to stardom has been quite rapid. However, the young LA Lakers guard still finds himself starstruck from time to time. When approached by an admirer in Hollywood star Will Ferrell, Reaves was taken aback much like any fan would be.

Reaves has become quite the talking point after his incredible performances last season. After looking like a solid player in his rookie season, Reaves elevated his game to a whole new level last year. Signs of him developing into a star were also seen during the Lakers' playoff run.

His rapid development into one of the Lakers' best players has been nothing short of spectacular. Needless to say, it has also resulted in him having his own fanbase among the Lakers faithful. But it is important to note the demographic of his fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last summer, at a charity event in LA, Reaves saw Will Ferrell, who also happens to be his favorite actor. At the time, Reaves was talked into taking a photo by his friend. Reaves recently recalled the event in an interview with LA Times' Dan Woike.

He said:

"This might be the only time in my life that I actually ask for a picture. And he’s walking towards us, just walking and talking to people. And I go to introduce myself, and he was like, ‘AUSTIN, I’m a huge fan.’ And I didn’t even know what to say. I was just like, ‘Uhhhhh. Me too.’"

The hilarious interaction seems typical of the Lakers' youngster in hindsight. Reaves has also addressed his rising popularity by saying:

"People know who I am. And it’s kinda weird. But at the same time, in my profession, you’d rather people know who you are than not.”

When playing for one of the most watched teams in the league, it is difficult for someone to remain anonymous - especially when they're as talented as Reaves is.

Austin Reaves will be valuable for Team USA

It was announced earlier in June that Austin Reaves would be part of the USA contingent heading to the 2023 FIBA World Cup. While it was a given that Reaves would be a great asset for the team, it is becoming more and more evident that he will be a key player.

Coach Steve Kerr has already mentioned that Reaves' role is almost like that of a "connector" in the team. His game IQ along with his skill helps bind the team, which will be key in helping them build chemistry.

His teammates also have a favorable opinion of his game. While considering the heavy hitters on the team also being in awe of his skills, Reaves certainly has been doing something right.

With the World Cup due to tip-off on August 25, fans will look forward to seeing what the young LA Lakers star can produce on the international stage.

Read: Austin Reaves aims to steal strategies from Team USA stars to elevate LA Lakers

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)