Mikal Bridges points out an underrated skill in Austin Reaves' arsenal: "That s---‘s an art"

Austin Reaves was first criticized for being in Team USA but in just a few weeks, the tables have turned as the buzz of 'Hillbilly Kobe' as a wasted roster spot continues to diffuse.

Being an undrafted player, Reaves has been living as an under-the-radar player and carries an underdog story. His contributions to the Los Angeles Lakers NBA Western Conference Finals run were recognized by Team USA as he got the call-up.

“This ain’t no underdog s--t no more. He's here.” Team USA teammate Mikal Bridges told Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former Oklahoma Sooner stepped up in the playoffs and averaged 16.9 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 44% from the field. His performance, along with the harmony of teaming up with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, earned him a four-year $56 million extension.

Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges has been watching Austin Reaves from afar and he loves what the latter brings to the basketball court.

“I’ve been a fan. I think the biggest thing about him I like is that he knows how to draw a foul. He knows how to create fouls and get to the free-throw line and that’s like a skill. He’s not just getting there. There’s a skill to that and it’s very underrated. People don’t really understand it but the ones that do, they know how tough it is to guard. That s---‘s an art," Bridges added.

In three tune-up games for Team USA, Austin Reaves came off the bench and averaged 10 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 57% of his field goals. Against Spain, he tallied 11 points, two rebounds, and two assists.

Grant Hill explains why Austin Reaves is selected for Team USA

Former Detroit Piston and now the managing director of Team USA, Grant Hill was responsible for assembling players to represent the country at the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup.

As the lineup was announced, Austin Reaves' name surfaced and it was an easy decision for Hill to include him in Team USA.

“I love the fight that he is and embodied to get to this point. His shooting, his playmaking, he’s got a grit and a toughness about him. That will translate. We’re excited that he’s a part of it," said Hill. "He’s a basketball player. At first, I thought he was a shooter. But then he emerged [in the playoffs]." (via LA Times)

"You saw what he did against Golden State, how he played against Denver, what he did to Memphis. To be so young and kind of had the path he’s taken, to be unafraid in those moments — he’s got it," Hill added.

Team USA will start their 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign in the Philippines on August 26 against New Zealand. They are also bracketed with Greece and Jordan in the group phase.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)