"I think it played a part": Paolo Banchero claims Grant Hill's recruitment helped him make a switch from Italy to Team USA

In the months leading up to the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the announcement of Paolo Banchero joining the Team USA roster caused a stir in the basketball community, leaving a bitter taste for the Italian national team, where he was initially expected to play.

But with Banchero's decision to play for Team USA, much credit must be given to current USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill according to The Athletic.

Both players have roots at Duke University and have been coached by Mike Krzyzewski. While Paolo Banchero was playing in college, Hill made sure that he was taken care of.

“When I first got to school, he reached out with a helping hand right away for anything I needed,” Banchero said of the former Detroit Piston.

Banchero's agent Mike Miller was a former teammate of Hill during his days with the Orlando Magic. Both sat together with the possibility of Banchero playing for Team USA and agreed that it was in the best interest of each party involved.

“Him reaching out — I think it played a part (in my decision). Just him being able to have that trust factor between me and him, trusting that he’s going to put me in the best position and I’m going to do my part to hold up my end of the bargain as well,” said Banchero.

The 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year is already excited to get to work with his Team USA teammates and accept whatever role Coach Steve Kerr will assign to him.

“With Orlando, I’m the leading scorer, kind of the main guy. But here, and I’m able to do other things, whether it is affecting the game defensively, on the glass, with my passing, whatever it may be. … I think I can showcase the other parts of my game. Whatever the team needs, I would try to show that," Banchero said.

Paolo Banchero hopes to patch up with the Italian national team

It was a bad day for Italian basketball when Paolo Banchero decided to play for Team USA. According to Italian Federation president Gianni Petrucci, they were fooled by Banchero's camp.

Nonetheless, Paolo Banchero understands the Italian Federation's frustrations and said he hopes to smoothen things out in time.

“For me, I just said thank you for what they had done since I was in high school, just how they helped me in terms of getting my citizenship, just learning more about the country, my heritage,” Bachero said. “But no, I think it was respect on both sides. I was able to send them a message saying thank you and how much I appreciate it. So I think it ended up just fine.”

The 2023 FIBA World Cup begins on August 25 and Team USA is grouped with Greece, Jordan and New Zealand.

