Austin Rivers reminds Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving of top 7 talent disparity vs Celtics: "Going to have to be beyond dynamic"

With the NBA Finals tipping off tonight, the spotlight is on the Dallas Mavericks' star duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Veteran guard Austin Rivers offered a blunt reminder of the challenge they face against the Boston Celtics: a deeper roster brimming with top-shelf talent. Rivers declared:

"Luka and Kyrie are going to have to be beyond dynamic to win!!"

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the tweet, Rivers suggested that only 2 of the top 7 players in the entire NBA Finals are actually on the Dallas Mavericks. That spicy take puts a massive spotlight on the Boston Celtics, implying that a whopping 5 out of the top 7 players belong to the green team and it would take an impressive performance of the dynamic duo Luka and Kyrie to overcome the mighty Boston Celtics.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

There's no denying that the Celtics boast a deep and talented roster. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have emerged as a dominant All-Star wing duo, while Jrue Holiday's addition in the offseason has severely increased defensive intensity. Derrick White's sharpshooting has also been crucial to Boston's success, and veteran Al Horford has provided leadership and a scoring punch down low especially in the absence of their All-Star forward, Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston Celtics Top Contenders in NBA Finals Showdown

The Celtics are a juggernaut. They are, statistically, the most prolific offense the league has ever seen, tallying numbers in an impressive manner only surpassed by the unstoppable Durant-led Warriors team. The Celtics are not all about the flash, though; they have the second-best defense in the league, trailing only the Minnesota Timberwolves. This iteration of the Celtics is about total team effort, with a smothering defense and an unguardable offense.

Expand Tweet

It's an NBA cliche, sure, but Boston really is in a "championship or bust" situation. They have perennially been a series away from the conference finals since their core arrived; they lost as finals favorite in 2022, but have been, by far, the best basketball team in the NBA this year.

Dropping a staggering 122.2 points per 100 possessions, they shattered records. Even if the East had weakened a bit due to several injuries, this juggernaut offense would've likely propelled them here anyway. With a deep and balanced roster that show no glaring weakness, the Celtics are a matchup nightmare for any opponent.

The Finals have become a coming-out party for the Celtics' young core. Tatum and Brown have continued to emerge as legitimate superstars, while role players have stepped up in crucial moments. If Boston continues to play with this level of cohesion and defensive intensity, they might just prove Austin Rivers' point – that the best players in this series wear green.