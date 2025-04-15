Austin Rivers shuts down troll mocking Jalen Suggs amid heartfelt moment with girlfriend Hailey Van Lith

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs and his girlfriend Hailey Van Lith shared a special moment in their lives last Monday. Hailey Van Lith was drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2025 WNBA draft. Suggs, who was in attendance to support his partner, stood up and clapped for her as she went to the stage.

However, social media critics mocked Suggs for supporting his girlfriend as the broadcast referred to him as an “NBA star,” when the camera panned on him following the Sky’s selection.

“nba star jalen suggs??,” a social media commenter wrote.

Former NBA player, Austin Rivers, went to defend Suggs’ name from the troll comment, citing that his contract with the Magic was worth $150 million, which will start to take effect next season.

“he top 5 defensive player who signed for 150ms….fall back.. respectfully,” Rivers replied.

Austin Rivers' rebuttal to an IG troll

Suggs signed a five-year rookie extension worth $150,500,000 last year, according to Sportrac. The contract is set to earn him $35 million next season.

Suggs is known for his two-way abilities, averaging 16.2 points, 3.7 assists as well as 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. However, he has only played 35 games this season due to a left knee injury. He went on to have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on top of mosaicplasty, repairing joints and fragments in the body part.

While Van Lith looks to get ready for her first season in the WNBA, Suggs will be on the sidelines for the Magic as they look to secure a playoff spot in the play-in tournament against the Atlanta Hawks.

Jalen Suggs expresses joy after Hailey Van Lith’s WNBA selection

Jalen Suggs was a proud boyfriend as he watched his girlfriend, Hailey Van Lith, go to the stage for her WNBA draft selection. After that moment, Suggs described his feelings, expressing how special it was for him to see his partner realize her dream of being a basketball player.

“Oh, the tone, it’s really dope. Anytime you get to see people accomplish their dreams, it brings a certain love of joy and excitement. But when it’s your people, I think it brings it to another level. So, my heart’s happy, so happy for her for the whole family. They’re great people, and they all deserve it,” he said.

Suggs and Van Lith have been rumored to be dating since 2021, the same year Suggs was picked by the Magic as their fifth overall selection.

The two basketball stars remained away from the spotlight throughout their relationship until the 2025 WNBA draft, where they officially acknowledged their relationship.

Suggs has also been on Van Lith’s games, supporting Van Lith alongside her family during her collegiate run.

