According to a New York Post article by Brian Lewis, Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie is in the final year of his contract with the possibility of an extension. The extension amounts to a four-year $128 million deal.

The information was also posted on X by @TheDunkCentral, which led to several reactions from NBA fans.

"An average of $32M a year for Kuzma's dad"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fan Reaction #1

Fan Reaction #2

Fan Reaction #3

Fan Reaction #4

Fan Reaction #5

Fan Reaction #6

Fan Reaction #7

Fan Reaction #8

Fan Reaction #9

Fan Reaction #10

Spencer Dinwiddie's current contract with the Nets has a cap hit of $20.36 million after he signed a three-year $54 million deal. If he doesn't get extended by the team, he will become an unrestricted free agent by the summer of next year.

Interestingly, Dinwiddie has already played five seasons with the Brooklyn Nets before moving to different teams and finally landing his way back with the Nets.

In the six seasons that he has played in Brooklyn, Spencer Dinwiddie has averaged 14.5 points per game (41.6% shooting, including 32.3% from 3-point range) and 5.7 assists.

Spencer Dinwiddie feels enthusiastic about Brooklyn Nets

Speaking with Gilbert Arenas on "Gil's Arena," Dinwiddie talked about his excitement about playing for the Brooklyn Nets and the team's full potential, as per Nets Income from SB Nation's "Nets Daily."

"I'm super excited. I've been with the Nets six years out of my nine, roughly," Dinwiddie said. "I've been there for different forms of the Nets, from when we were kind of the young upstarts — D'Lo and stuff."

"Then we had the max guys — KD and Kyrie," Dinwiddie added, "but now kind of like a more mature, kind of a ready-to win core that probably needs a guy but probably within that range."

Spencer Dinwiddie returned after spending one season with the Wizards and one and a half seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.

During the 2022-23 season, he averaged 16.5 ppg (40.4% shooting, including 28.9% from 3-point range) and 9.1 aPG.

It is yet to be determined if the Brooklyn Nets organization feels obligated to extend or include him in a trade package next summer. The Nets have gone through numerous roster reconstructions over the past few years, as previously mentioned by Dinwiddie himself.

The organization finds itself in an exciting scenario wherein they can acquire a bonafide NBA star to build alongside their other players on the team.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)