"I never once said he wasn't talented" - Spencer Dinwiddie addresses beef with Kyle Kuzma

Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie and Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma have had a growing beef since their brief time together in Washington.

The two first had a back-and-forth exchange earlier this year. That came after Dinwiddie accused Wizards players of trying to get paid rather than trying to win games.

During a recent appearance on former Wizards star point guard Gilbert Arenas’ show “Gil's Arena,” Dinwiddie was asked about his beef with Kuzma. Dinwiddie said that his criticism of Kuzma had to do with his mindset rather than his talent level:

“Obviously, he was hurt by the things I said," Dinwiddie said. “Let me preface this: I never once said he wasn't talented, so I never once called him a bum on the court. Everything I said, though, was designed to be honest. It was a fact. So, do I respect his talent level? Yes. Do I respect his priorities? No.”

Gilbert Arenas @GilsArenaShow Spencer Dinwiddie clears the Kyle Kuzma smoke.



"Do I respect his talent level? Yes. Do I respect his priorities? No."

Kuzma has a $13 million player option for next season that he's widely expected to decline. This would position him to earn a considerable payday as an unrestricted free agent this summer, following his career-best season.

Kuzma averaged a career-high 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 2.5 3-pointers per game on 44.8% shooting over 64 games.

Spencer Dinwiddie’s back-and-forth exchange with Kyle Kuzma

Former Washington Wizards teammates Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie

As for Spencer Dinwiddie’s back-and-forth exchange with Kyle Kuzma, it started after Dinwiddie’s postgame comments in January. Following Washington’s 127-126 win over Dinwiddie’s Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 24, Dinwiddie called out his former Wizards teammates:

"For them, it’s a showcase,” Dinwiddie said. “They're over there trying to get paid, not trying to play winning basketball. For a team that has real aspirations and has an MVP, went to the conference finals last year, we have to be better.”

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan Spencer Dinwiddie after Mavs' loss to Wizards: "For them, it's a showcase. They're over there trying to get paid, not trying to play winning basketball. For a team that has real aspirations and has an MVP, went to the conference finals last year, we have to be better to a man."

Kuzma responded by saying that Dinwiddie’s Mavericks didn’t play winning basketball either:

“The funny thing is they don’t play winning basketball,” Kuzma tweeted.

kuz @kylekuzma The funny thing is they don't play winning basketball

After being traded to the Brooklyn Nets midseason, Dinwiddie later called Kuzma insecure during an appearance on FanDuel TV in April:

“What’s that thing Draymond (Green) just said … Insecurity is loud?” Dinwiddie said.

FanDuel TV @FanDuelTV



"What's that thing Draymond just said… Insecurity is loud?" 🍿



#RunItBack @SDinwiddie_25 speaks on the Twitter beef with Kyle Kuzma 🗣️

When Kuzma heard Dinwiddie’s comments on FanDuel TV, he went on a Twitter tirade, unleashing a series of insults at Dinwiddie:

“Ok so since I’m so ‘famous’ @FanDuelTV and @SDinwiddie_25 let me give you all some clout. I’m usually unbothered by things on the internet, but I will not allow this delusional guy to continue to talk about my teammates and I. Here’s a thread,” Kuzma tweeted.

kuz @kylekuzma



Ok so since I'm so "famous" @FanDuelTV @SDinwiddie_25 let me give you all some clout. I'm usually unbothered but things on the internet but I will not allow this delusional guy to continue to talk about my teammates and I. Here's a thread:

“1.) Insecurity is loud? The Wizards and I have so much real estate on Dinsh*ttie Island. This guy got signed by a team ($60 million) and was traded before the following season was over."

kuz @kylekuzma



1.) insecurity is loud? The wizards & I have so much real estate on Dinshittie island. This guy got signed by a team 60ms and was traded before the following season was over.

“2.) What in the world have you won in this league? Lol, you’ve been bounced around like a basketball my boy."

2.) what in the world have you won in this league? Lol you've been bounced around like a basketball my boy.

“3.) You can thank KD and Kyrie and for spearheading 34 wins before the All-Star break (11-13 after the break) for your playoffs."

3.) You can thank KD & Kyrie and the for spearheading 34 wins before the all star break (11-13 after the break) for your playoffs.

“4.) Second option??? More like second point guard. Lol, my man I watched you for two months at the end of your Wizards tenure (being the second option) averaging 8-4-4. Sounds good but glad you’re hooping now!"

4.) 2nd option??? More like 2nd point guard Lol my man I watched you for two months at the end of your Wizards tenure (being the second option) average 8-4-4. Sounds good but glad you're hooping now!

“5.) And yup! I got a bag coming. Stop hating lol."

5.) and yup! I got a bag coming stop hating lol.

“And last but not least! 6.) The only way you’ll ever be worth your contract is if the NBA finally gives you your wish of getting paid in crypto *check the markets* Enjoy the clicks! Go @sixers !!!”

kuz @kylekuzma



6.) The only way you'll ever be worth your contract is if the NBA finally gives you your wish of getting paid in crypto *check the markets*



Enjoy the clicks!



Go @sixers !!!

However, Dinwiddie didn’t respond to Kuzma on Twitter and instead later called out the Wizards forward for his childish insults:

“Little kids call you that,” Dinwiddie said. “Why would I respond on Twitter in a socialite fashion to a dude who wants to be in a socialite meme war type of thing?”

