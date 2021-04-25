"Aww Damn" - LeBron James responds to Cincinnati bar owner who wants the LA Lakers star to be expelled from NBA

LeBron James is easily the most vocal NBA player right now. The LA Lakers superstar has used his platform for social change for several years now, especially during the Black Lives Matter movement. Naturally, not everyone is fond of his comments.

LeBron James has voiced his opinion regarding police brutality on several occasions recently, especially since the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd murder case. A bar owner in Cincinnati didn't take too kindly to LeBron's words and announced that he was banning all NBA games until the four-time champ was expelled from the league.

LeBron James isn't known for pulling his punches and he didn't on this occasion either. King James responded to the news in a classic tongue-in-cheek fashion.

Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp. 🥴 https://t.co/RRfRksjckM — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 24, 2021

This isn't the first time LeBron James has been in the line of fire and most certainly isn't the last time he'll receive criticism for his off-the-court activism. But the aforementioned tweet simply outlines that LeBron isn't fretting too much over these charades.

LeBron James gets criticized for his tweets again

A couple of days back, LeBron James posted a poorly worded tweet condemning the police officer who reportedly shot and killed 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio. LeBron would subsequently post a follow-up tweet explaining himself but the damage had already been done.

I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

People in conservative circles condemned LeBron James' tweet. Among the people infuriated by the LA Lakers star was Jay Linneman. Linneman, the owner of Linnie's Pub in Cincinnati, took to Facebook to declare the ban on NBA games at his establishment.

Unluckily for Linneman, there's no likely scenario where LeBron James will be ousted by the NBA for his tweets. So perhaps fans of the league may have to skip going to Linnie's Pub after all.

