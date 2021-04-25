NBA Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves interested in EuroLeague guard Pierria Henry

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to fill their final roster spot and NBA rumors suggest that they're interested in EuroLeague prospect Pierria Henry. Henry has played in several countries across Europe but currently represents Spanish outfit Baskonia.

The Minnesota Timberwolves only have 12 more games remaining this season but are still willing to experiment with new players. As reported by Spanish journalist Chem de Lucas, the Wolves have their eyes on Baskonia's Pierria Henry.

Scout to me on Henry: "His game may be better suited for NBA than Europe. Has developed into 1 of the best backcourt defenders in Europe, will translate well to NBA. Led Euroleague in steals."#Timberwolves in on Henry, per @chemadelucas. Played for Rosas/Hou. '15 Summer League. https://t.co/L88zBNf436 — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) April 24, 2021

Pierria Henry has played 34 games for Baskonia in the EuroLeague this season, averaging 10.5 points, 7.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per outing. He had a league-high 59 steals as well. As is evident from the aforementioned stats, the 6'4 guard is a good playmaker and active defender.

Pierria Henry entered the 2015 NBA Draft but wasn't picked by any team. He then played for the Houston Rockets in the 2015 Summer League before beginning his European journey with German side Ratiopharm Ulm. What's interesting to note is that the Minnesota Timberwolves' current president of basketball operations, Gersson Rosas, was with the Rockets at the time.

NBA Rumors: Is Pierria Henry a good fit for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Pierria Henry played for the Boston Celtics in the 2018 NBA Summer League

It's safe to assume that the Minnesota Timberwolves are already looking ahead. They were expected to be a playoff contender this year itself, but injuries and COVID-19 protocols prevented that from happening. They will attempt to reach the playoffs again next season and that's why they're looking at a guy who can help them right from the outset.

At 28, Pierria Henry is an experienced campaigner who can come in, take a few months to adjust with the team and start contributing next season. The Minnesota Timberwolves lack defensive nous in their backcourt and Henry can remedy the situation. His passing ability could also come in handy for the Wolves.

Even with his team up by 20



Pierria Henry is always ℍ𝕌𝕊𝕋𝕃𝕀ℕ𝔾 💥 #7DAYSMagicMoment pic.twitter.com/Nj6qRXpebT — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) December 4, 2020

If Pierria Henry does end up joining the Minnesota Timberwolves, he'll become the third EuroLeague player to jump ship to the NBA this year. Gabriel Deck started the trend by joining the Oklahoma City Thunder from Real Madrid. Mike James followed in Deck's footsteps by moving to the Brooklyn Nets from CSKA Moscow.

