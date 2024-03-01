"Ayesha Curry having another mini Steph" - Steph Curry's wife expecting another child has NBA fans cheering the couple

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, has confirmed that she is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child. She and Curry shared the news in a cover story for the Sweet July Magazine.

The couple are parents to Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and Canon, 5.

NBA fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate and cheer for the couple. A fan commented:

"Awww, Ayesha Curry having another mini Steph."

Several fans responded by congratulating the couple.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry ecstatic with new addition to family

Alongside the announcement via the Sweet July Magazine, Ayesha Curry also went into detail about how the couple decided to try for a fourth kid. Curry revealed that the two initially did not have plans to add to their family, which was already 5-member strong.

However, sometime last year, the two simply looked at each other and decided they wanted to be parents again. Ayesha also revealed how she had been stubborn during some of her earlier pregnancies.

"Last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again," the 34-year-old said.

"I was really stubborn in my earlier pregnancies. And that hurt me in the end. It made things really hard on me. I had to learn to put my pride aside and realize it was okay to take help, to have people around me help and to not shy away from it. I know I can’t do this alone -- it truly takes a village."

Stephen Curry and Ayesha first met in high school and had their first kid in 2010. The two ended up tying the knot just a year later.