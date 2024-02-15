"Love you my baby": Steph and Ayesha Curry celebrate over a decade of togetherness with heartwarming post 

Ayesha Curry shared a wholesome post on Instagram to celebrate a decade of being with her husband, Steph Curry. The Golden State Warriors superstar and TV personality have been married since 2011 and a recent post shows her reminiscing on some fond memories of the two. The pair had met in a church youth group in Charlotte when they were 15 and 14 years old, respectively, and are now parents to three children.

Curry posted a series of images and captioned the post:

"I love you my baby! Forever ever."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The four images show the Currys sharing some heartwarming moments. The post also saw fans share messages for the couple. Her post comes on the back of Steph Curry taking to IG to wish her on Valentine's Day:

“Cupid vibes the way she threw the arrow at me too! Happy Valentine’s Day @ayeshacurry. I love you! Always."

This isn't the first time that Curry and Ayesha have posted heartfelt messages for each other on social media. And going by their admiration and love for each other, safe to say that it certainly won't be the last.

Steph Curry talks about sharing closet space with Ayesha Curry

In a candid reveal, the four-time NBA champion shares a closet space with his wife. Speaking to People, Curry explained what it was to share space with the actress:

"She [Ayesha Curry] has more space within that closet. I'm probably more organized or more OCD about it being clean on my side. That's kind of the back-and-forth.

"I think I put a little bit of pressure on her on the daily because of how my side of the closet looks. But also she puts pressure on me by trying to keep up with her style because she pretty much brings it every single day."

The Currys are one of the power couples in the NBA. After getting married in 2011, they welcomed their first child, Riley, a year later and had another daughter, Ryan, in 2015. They later had a son, Canon, in 2018.

Over the years, Ayesha Curry has made a name for herself as a TV personality that first began after she launched a recipe blog that has now evolved into an empire that includes restaurants, cookbooks and a TV series.

On the basketball front, Curry and the Warriors (26-26) have had a struggling season. Despite the sine wave-like run, Curry has been a force for Golden State and only time will tell if they can secure a berth in the playoffs.