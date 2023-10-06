Ayesha Curry recreates her own 'Chicken Parmesan' recipe just days after launch of massive skincare products

Ayesha Curry dons many hats, and safe to say, she carries them off quite brilliantly. When she's not working on her skincare products, she's in the kitchen cooking up a storm.

The latest comes from her cookbook — Chicken Parmesan. The wife of superstar Stephen Curry took to Instagram to share a story of her recreating her famous dish just days after launching her massive skincare products.

For those unaware, Ayesha also has her own line of cookware and her own cooking show. In a previous interview, she had revealed that her chicken parm is Curry's favorite food.

Ayesha Curry recreated her own famous Chicken parmesan. (@ayeshacurry/Instagram)

Ayesha's chicken parmesan has been one of the most widely requested dishes on social media and is also her husband's "comfort food". So be it a day when he drains 3-pointers effortlessly or has a bad day at the office, we know what's cooking for dinner that night.

"That’s the comfort food I make for him," says Ayesha Curry. "I was getting really upset with him. 'Why are you telling people that’s what I make?'

"It’s such an easy dish. But he pulled at my heartstrings. He was like, ‘I had a really bad game one day, and I came home, and you made chicken parm, and it made me happy.'"

They say a way to his man's heart is through his stomach, and that seems to be in the case of the Currys.

Stephen Curry credited Ayesha Curry for his muscled frame last season

Last season, Stephen Curry shocked the NBA circuit by showing up with a lean but ripped, hard-worn musculature.

After being constantly criticized for having a small physique, the four-time NBA champion underwent an incredible transformation last season, packing more muscle and strength that saw him withstand tough hits.

He credited his wife Ayesha Curry for his improved physique. Over the years, the Golden State star has packed over 15 lbs of muscle, which he attributed to Ayesha's cooking:

"Lot of good Ayesha's cooking"

Come this season, Curry, 35 will need more of those power-packed meals as he stakes his claim for a fifth championship. The Warriors will field their core trio that includes Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

With a seasoned vet in Chris Paul, the Warriors will feel confident about the experience and championship DNA they have in their ranks. Only time will tell if they can go the distance this season.